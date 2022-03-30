Opelika High School's principal selected as the next superintendent of Opelika City Schools

Opelika High School Principal Dr. Farrell Seymore has been selected as the next Superintendent of Opelika City Schools.

“I am honored and humbled to accept the position of Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools,” Seymore said in an OCS release. “I am thankful to the members of the school board for this opportunity. The Opelika community is a special place with outstanding students, families and teachers. It is my desire to continue to find ways to build on our mission statement of 'Educating Every Child, Every Day.'”

At the OCS Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, the board held an executive session to discuss and review the superintendent applicants, and “after careful consideration,” OCS Board Chairman Kevin Royal said the board members made a unanimous decision to offer the position to Seymore.

“Dr. Seymore possesses the leadership qualities necessary to lead our system into the future, building on the strong foundation laid for him by Dr. Mark Neighbors and his predecessors,” Royal said in the release. “These qualities are tempered by humility and a genuine desire to serve the children of Opelika. He is greatly respected by his peers as evidenced by his positions of leadership in local and state organizations. We are excited to see what can be accomplished for the students of Opelika City Schools under Dr. Seymore’s leadership.”

Seymore will fill the position previous held by Dr. Mark Neighbors, who announced his retirement in January after serving in the position for 15 years and working in education for more than 36 years.

“While I will miss working with our teachers, staff, administrators and students, I look forward to retirement and spending time with my family,” Neighbors said in an earlier release. “It has been an honor serving the children of Opelika and I hope my efforts have been helpful in moving our community forward.”

Neighbors will continue to serve as superintendent until the end of the school year, and then Seymore will take on his new role.

Seymore earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in Biology and English, as well as master’s and doctorate degrees in educational administration, from Auburn University. He is also a graduate of the Alabama Superintendent’s Academy, according to the release.

Seymore started working with Opelika City Schools in 1997 as a science teacher at Opelika Middle School.

He became assistant principal of Opelika Middle School in 2002, principal of the middle school in 2007, and principal of Opelika High School in 2011, the release said. He was named the Alabama High School Principal of the Year in 2015.

Seymore also serves as the vice president of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Central Board as well as a member of the Legislative Council.

Seymore and his wife Sarah have two children, Anna, a freshman at Florida State University, and Patrick, a junior at Opelika High School.