Opelika High student decided to join a lot of clubs after COVID, and now she's a national officer of one of them

Alexandria Torbert, a senior at Opelika High School, has become the first student from the school to hold a national position in Future Business Leaders of America.

FBLA helps high school students prepare for careers in business through academic competitions, leadership development and educational programs.

Torbert, 17, was named the national secretary of FBLA in July at the National Leadership conference held in Chicago.

She said that when officials announced that she'd been elected as the new national secretary, she experienced a “whole mix of emotions.”

“I was just sitting there holding hands with the people from my team and just waiting in anticipation,” she said. “When they announced it, I just dropped to the floor in tears and shock. I just started crying because it was a huge relief to think that the Lord allowed me to do this.”

After spending many hours campaigning and preparing for interviews and her speech, Torbert said she’s thankful for the people that trusted her and had faith in her to elect her for the position.

As soon as Torbert got off the stage, she got on a Facetime call with her parents to share the news, and they started jumping and cheering in celebration.

Her family wasn’t able to attend the conference, but she had her second family with her – two chapter members from OHS, Patrick Seymore and Hayley Ponds, along with chaperone Brittany Cahela, who used to work at the high school but is now the instructional resource teacher at Opelika Middle School.

Torbert said all three helped her with her campaign, went on Starbucks runs for her, cheered her on and gave her words of encouragement.

In August, Torbert was recognized at an Opelika City Council meeting for her accomplishment.

“Alexandria is a wonderful student leader in our school and community,” said Farrell Seymore, superintendent of Opelika City Schools, at the meeting. “We are honored that she’s been recognized and selected as the national secretary. You will not find a more eager, passionate person.”

“She is a phenomenal young woman who has the world ahead of her,” said FBLA advisor Mandi Edwards. “She truly is amazing, and we look forward to her leading FBLA across the nation.”

When schools opened back up during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tobert decided to make the most of her high school experience by getting involved in as many clubs as she could.

Torbert signed up for FBLA her sophomore year and said she was “immediately hooked” because of all the opportunities the club provided.

She joined FBLA not really knowing much about it, but she realized that the club offers more than just business skills and isn’t only for people who want to pursue a career in business.

“It teaches you valuable life skills, interview skills, public speaking, anything that you’ll need to go in any career, so that’s really why I fell in love with it,” she said.

Since then, Torbert has served as the president of OHS FBLA, was appointed to serve as the Alabama FLBA state secretary and was elected as the Alabama FBLA state president in April.

During her time with the local high school chapter, she has helped create several committees including one for FBLA Week and another for March of Dimes. With the state, she helped develop the Alabama FBLA Newsletter and the State Leadership Council with the goal to improve communication.

As a member and leader, Torbert said she saw things that she wanted the national office to improve or institute, and she decided she could be the one to do it.

A week after being elected at the national conference, Torbert traveled to Virginia for officer training. In her new role, she is responsible for communication between the state FBLA chapters and overseeing the national secretary council organization and program of work.

This year, Torbert’s goals are to increase membership, host tutoring sessions at the high school, host fundraisers and continue to improve communication.

“I have to give glory to God because I would not be the national secretary or be here without him,” Torbert said.

She is also thankful for Edwards, her advisor, who has helped her through her entire FBLA journey and encouraged her to pursue the state and national positions.

“I call her my mom away from home,” Torbert laughed, “because she is always there making sure I have everything packed, making sure I'm staying on top of things and just pushing me to make sure that I'm doing the best that I can. Without her I would have been so lost.”

Tobert said her dream is to attend Harvard University next fall and pursue a degree in criminal law. She also has a goal to start her own business or possibly her own law firm.