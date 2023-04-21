The Opelika High Theatre Society learned in September that they would be the first and the only high school theater program in the state of Alabama to put on the Broadway musical of Disney’s “Frozen” this year.

Revel Gholston, who has been the director of OHTS for about 23 years, said he’s very excited to have this opportunity to premiere the musical Friday night.

Opelika High School students will perform at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., April 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and April 30 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and free for children under 3 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://gofan.co/app/school/AL11750?activity=Performing%20Arts.

‘Exciting time’

In 2022, Beverly Belcher, a counselor for Jeter Primary who assists the theater program with makeup and sets, sent Gholston the link to apply for the rights to put on the “Frozen” production. Then Gholston had one of his former students, Auburn Terry Chason, help fill it out and submit it to Disney.

Disney selected 51 schools from across the country, and Opelika High School became the sole Alabama school chosen to debut the musical. Gholston said the rights will be released to the general public to perform the Broadway version in January 2024.

The announcement came in September while the Opelika High Theatre Society was in the middle of their fall season production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”

Gholston got his students together one day during first block and they sat in the classroom waiting to watch Disney release the names of the schools. A representative from Disney gave a brief speech online then put a picture of the list on the screen.

At the top of the list was Opelika High School from Alabama.

“That was a fun day,” Gholston said. “Again, it’s all kind of a blur because it was happening right in the middle of everything else that we were doing, but it definitely was an exciting time.”

The students couldn’t believe it.

“I’ve gone to Opelika my whole life, and even Gholston said, things like this don’t happen to tiny towns,” OHS sophomore Stella George said. “It was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re actually really good.’”

OHS senior Emily Bearden added that it’s an honor to be selected and this was something she wasn’t expecting.

Preparations

After finishing the fall season, Gholston held auditions for “Frozen” and hit the ground running.

Bearden got the role of Princess Anna and George got the role of Princess Elsa, the two leads of the musical.

“I was really nervous because it’s so big and I was expecting a ton of people to try out and a ton of people did try out,” Bearden said. “Whenever I found out that I got it, I was really excited! My mom, she freaked out, and so that made me freak out more.”

When Bearden shared the news that she got the part of Anna, she said her mother, Joyce, started jumping up and down.

Bearden was homeschooled until last year when she decided she wanted to attend OHS to be a part of the theater program.

“I really like performing on the stage and I really enjoy singing,” she said. “I’ve sung my entire life, and now that I’m in it, I really enjoy the people and the whole community around theater.”

After she graduates she plans to attend Southern Union and Auburn University and major either in graphic design, music or theater. If she doesn’t major in theater, she still plans to be involved in community theater or in assisting the Opelika High Theatre Society.

In the fall production, Bearden played Susan in “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” Prior to that, she had several supporting roles including Jan in “Grease,” Mrs. Brill in “Mary Poppins” and Maggie in “Emily.”

George said her older sister, Sophia, peer pressured her into joining the theater program last year. Her first performance was in “Grease,” and in this production of “Frozen,” she got her first lead role as Elsa.

Sophia is a 2022 graduate from OHS who participate in the theater program and is currently studying musical theater at the University of Montevallo. George said she’s always loved singing, but never considered musical theater until her sister pushed her in that direction.

“Sophia has always been very supportive of me singing, and peer pressured me basically to go out and do stuff because I’ve always kind of been like, ‘I don’t want to do it in front of people,’” George said.

After rounds of auditions and call backs, Gholston pulled George aside after class, handed her the orb which is used in Elsa’s coronation scene and told her she’d been cast as Elsa.

George was so excited she said she called almost everyone she knew to tell them the news.

While preparing the costumes and props for the musical, Gholston said it was a new challenge because there wasn’t a costume catalog to use, items to rent or the usual resources to help since “Frozen” has never been put on at this level before.

“We went into this knowing that we were going to have to create everything pretty much from scratch,” he said.

Thankfully, Gholston had teachers and parents to help organize costumes and help arrange sets, like Sarah Seymore, wife of OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore.

Gholston was also able to incorporate an LED rear projection wall for the first time ever. This will allow them to project different scenes and moving backgrounds, like the Arendelle ship in the ocean during a storm or the backdrop of the Arendelle castle.

“This isn’t like something that was written years and years and years ago. It’s basically brand new, so it almost requires technology in some facets in my opinion,” Gholston said.

With the help from the Opelika community, he was able to rent the projection wall from a friend in Columbus, Ga., and a friend from California came to help program it.

Gholston said they wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support from the community and OCS administration, and he can’t wait for people to come and see the result.