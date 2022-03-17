Opelika lands new Niagara Bottling plant, and officials offer assurances city won't run out of water

Niagara Bottling, LLC is coming to Opelika and bringing 50 full-time jobs to the area.

On Tuesday, the Opelika City Council announced that the beverage manufacturer from Delaware has chosen to put their new production facility in the Northeast Opelika Industrial Park along Interstate 85.

Besides new job opportunities, the capital investment is estimated to be $112 million, according to a release from the city.

Niagara Bottling plans to begin construction no later than June 1, and it hopes to be operating no later than April 15, 2023. The bottling facility will be about 500,000 square feet.

“It is truly an honor when an industry chooses to invest in our community,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “We are glad to assist Niagara Bottling in their continued success.”

During a public hearing at the council meeting, one citizen asked how much water the company would use and whether Opelika’s water supply would be affected by this new facility.

Council President Eddie Smith replied that the company will become the largest water user in the city and “we have an abundance of water.”

Lori Huguley, Opelika's economic development director, added that the company will use about 400 gallons of water a day, which will not damage the water supply but will actually enhance it because the water needs to be moved.

“We have been working on this project in connection with Opelika utilities,” Huguley said. “Opelika Utilities has so much excess water now they actually need a big user like them to be able to move the water through the system, so Opelika Utilities is very much on board about being excited … that we’re getting a big user in here.”

Niagara Bottling has been a family owned and operated business since 1963 and is a “leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S.”

“We value the highly competitive and attractive combination of location, infrastructure, logistics and workforce in Opelika,” said Brian Hess, executive vice president for Niagara Bottling, in the release. “Niagara has built a strong team and community relationships throughout the United States, and looks forward to maintaining our leadership in the areas of manufacturing, innovation, supply chain and overall environmental stewardship."

The Opelika City Council approved a resolution to authorize a project agreement between the City of Opelika, the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and Niagara Bottling, as well as another resolution to approve certain tax abatements and exemptions for Niagara Bottling, LLC and Bo Knows Bottling! Properties, LLC.

Opelika has agreed to extend the water main and sanitary sewer line to the property and to design and construct a deceleration lane to improve roadway traffic into the facility.

“Niagara Bottling’s decision to locate its new production facility in Opelika is a testament to Alabama’s strong business climate and the many advantages we can offer companies looking to energize their growth plans,” Governor Kay Ivey said in the release. “Niagara Bottling is making a significant investment to launch this operation, and we are happy that the company chose to do it in Sweet Home Alabama.”

Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said he looks forward to seeing Niagara Bottling “grow and thrive” in Opelika because it “perfectly aligns” with their strategic economic development objectives.

“The top-level priorities of Alabama’s economic development team are creating meaningful job opportunities for citizens around the state and bringing in new investment to invigorate communities,” Canfield stated in the release.