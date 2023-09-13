A Nashville-based lawn mowing app will launch in Opelika this week.

GreenPal’s premise is to connect homeowners with local, vetted professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with a service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care professionals can then bid on their properties based on Google Street, aerial images and any other lawn details. Homeowners will select who they want to do the work based on vendor’s reviews, ratings and price.

According to a news release from GreenPal, the lawn care professional sends a time-stamped photo of the work when it’s completed. Homeowners can pay through the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Opelika find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” co-founder Gene Caballero said.

Cities where GreenPal currently operates include New Orleans, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and more.