Opelika Lions Club recycles used eyeglasses, seeks donations

After collecting donations of good, used eyeglasses from citizens of Opelika, Lions Club members Lisa Ledbetter-Bell, David Bell, Jim Allen and Gayron Davis sorted through 2,523 pairs of eyeglasses, which will be cleaned, prescription-gauged and forwarded for international distribution to areas of high need on mission trips.

Junior Morgan, third vice president of the Opelika Lions Club, said that after the donated eyeglasses are sorted, they are sent to the Moody Lions Club, where they are cleaned and prepared to be packaged, eventually making their way over the U.S. border on mission trips to Mexico and elsewhere.

“There’s story after story of people coming in and saying they walked 10, 15, 20 miles to get there to have their eyes checked and get a pair of glasses,” Morgan said. “They’ve never been able to see, their vision has been so poor.”

The Opelika Lions Club collects eyeglasses donations every year, starting in the fall. Morgan said around 3,000 pairs were donated over the last year, 2,523 of which were able to be donated, in that they had usable frames and lenses.

Morgan said in addition to the eyeglasses recycling program, the Lions Club also assists locals who cannot pay for their own glasses to receive eye care, paying for their eye exams and glasses. At certain events, they also offer free eye exams to anyone that wants one through buses owned by Alabama Lions Sight, which provides eye care to individuals who cannot afford it themselves.

“One of the things we help support is guide dogs,” Morgan said. “We usually donate some towards furnishing a guide dog for somebody that is blind and needs a dog.”

Additionally, the Lions Club has referred individuals for eye surgery to the Callahan Eye Clinic in Birmingham, which is run by the University of Alabama at Birmingham and taken care of the cost.

The Opelika Lions Club’s eyeglasses recycle bins can be found in the Vision Centers at the Auburn and Opelika Walmarts, Thomas Pharmacy, Eyemart Express, the Opelika Sportsplex, the Opelika Public Library and Whatley Eyecare. Future donations are encouraged.