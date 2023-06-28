Melissa Munford-McCurdy has been named the new executive director of Opelika Main Street.

According to the Opelika Main Street website, Munford-McCurdy is a Tallapoosa County native who was an office manager for Allstate Insurance Company and a licensed insurance sales professional for 20 years. In her career with Opelika Main Street, Munford-McCurdy served as president of the board of directors for the past three years was recently the interim executive director.

“I am honored to continue to work with Opelika Main Street in this new role and look forward to help with continuing the growth and evolution of our beautiful downtown,” said Munford-McCurdy. “Through new and existing partnerships and events, downtown can continue to be the place where people from all around can come to live, eat, shop and be entertained.”

Opelika Main Street’s mission is to help Opelika thrive by holding events, projects and social media engagement to promote small businesses.