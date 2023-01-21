Opelika man, Auburn grad and last living WWII Carpetbagger honored in new book on military folk art

It was Jan. 9, 1942 when Orrin “Boody” Brown’s number got called up to fight in World War II. The Opelika native had just graduated from Auburn, then Alabama Polytechnic Institute, the summer before with a degree in Aeronautic Administration. He had also become an aviation cadet for the U.S. military. However, just one year after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Brown was called on to serve as a bomber. He would go on to fly 30 missions across the European theater from December 1943 to July 1944.

But if you ask Brown, the title of “bomber” is a bit of a misnomer.

“I really wasn’t a bomber boy,” Brown, now 102, insists with a sly grin. “I was a Carpetbagger.”

It’s a small but significant difference that caught Atlanta-based aviation photographer John Slemp’s eye. Brown is the last living Carpetbagger, and Slemp wanted to include his story in a new photography book called “Bomber Boys: Flight Jacket Art.”

“It was a story I hadn't heard personally,” Slemp, 66, told Opelika-Auburn News. “I had no knowledge of the Carpetbagger unit until I learned of Brown, and it fit into the broader narrative of exploring all these different units that were part of the whole effort to end the war.”

Slemp’s book examines WWII military folk art in high-definition photos, specifically the art painted on the flight jackets that fighter pilots and crew wore. But the book goes even further, also exploring the details of WWII veterans’ stories, including Brown’s.

“These were ordinary men and women who did extraordinary things in extraordinary times,” Slemp said. “They don't consider themselves heroes although some of their actions were certainly heroic, and I'm sure you can understand the difference. They were spectacular human beings and answered the call of duty when it became necessary.”

The Carpetbaggers were created at the urging of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in January 1944. Though part of the U.S. armed forces, Brown’s squadron, the 801st, had been reassigned from submarine patrol to work alongside the Royal Air Force in highly secretive missions.

Nicknamed the Carpetbaggers, Brown’s squadron flew dangerous night missions behind enemy lines dropping supplies and secret agents called Joes and Joesphines into German-occupied Europe. Over the course of 30 missions, Brown never dropped a single bomb.

The carpetbaggers were part of the then-newly formed Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the forerunner of the CIA. It wasn’t until 50 years after the war was over that Brown could openly talk about his role.

“It was top secret designation, so, of course, nobody was aware of it at the time,” Brown said. “And by the time 50 years had passed nobody really cared.”

Which is why people are now talking about these formerly secretive operatives. Slemp's book shows Brown as he currently stands, a proudly photographed senior citizen with a knowing smile. His head is topped with a cap from his time in the military; instead of a bomber jacket, he is wearing his military dress coat.

Brown is some distance age-wise from the young man on a mission that he once was, but the stories stay with him. “Bomber Boys: Flight Jacket Art” gives a snippet of the history he was a part of.

“The aircraft were painted black, and the Joes, as the agents were called, had very little contact with the crews prior to their insertion into enemy territory,” Slemp writes about Brown’s missions. “The plane’s belly turret was removed and a special plywood covering was created, through which the agents were dropped at the appropriate moment.”

Today, Brown shares openly about cruising at 600 feet in the dark and dropping agents he had barely said a word to in flight.

“The missions that we flew were highly clandestine,” he said. “We were sworn to secrecy.”

Brown is just one of many men and women featured in “Bomber Boys: Flight Jacket Art.”

Slemp began working on the project in 2014. He began reaching out to people he knew to see if anyone had any WWII flight jackets he could photograph. The beat-up leather coats with their hand-painted art work intrigued him.

“It's a very American thing, as far as I can tell,” Slemp said. “None of the other countries, none of the other members of the various services and other countries had artwork on their jackets. The guys who wore these jackets, they loved them. They really sported those jackets.”

Both families and Museums from across the country began to reach out to Slemp to offer their assistance with his photography efforts. The Smithsonian Air and Space Museum let him photograph 13. The National Museum of the United States Air Force contributed actor Jimmy Stewart’s jacket. The jacket that William Alsbrook of the Tuskegee Airman wore is photographed as well.

Slemp recounts stories of families driving from New York and Iowa to Atlanta to let him take pictures of the jackets their fathers, grandfathers, and uncles all proudly wore.

“The jackets are history and art, all combined cultural artifacts, if you will, in one unit, so to speak,” Slemp said. “They're also essentially walking billboards of a man's combat record. And once I started learning the symbology and what it meant not only to the outsider but to them, it became much more apparent that there were some wonderful stories here, some of which had been told, some not.”

For Brown’s part, he didn’t have a leather flight jacket to share for the book. But his story as a Carpetbagger was more than enough for him to be featured. It’s just the latest honor for a man who’s living room wall already holds the Congressional Gold Medal and the Belgian Cross.

When asked about Slemp choosing to honor him in “Bomber Boys: Flight Jacket Art,” Brown simply said in a quiet voice, “I’m proud of it. I appreciate being included.”