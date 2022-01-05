Opelika man convicted of murder during pandemic says masks kept him from getting fair trial

“My concerns were as the other attorneys that were trying cases, because other contract attorneys said that they had trouble hearing with masks as well,” she said. “We didn’t know how the trials were going to be conducted, so I asked that my case not be one of the first ones to be a guinea pig.”

Lauderdale said there was a suggestion at that meeting that lower class felonies should be tried first.

When Whittelsey asked Lauderdale if she was surprised Hughley’s class A felony was called to trial in February 2020, she said no.

“Mr. Hughley had been in jail for three years, maybe even longer than that, and at his request I filed a motion for a fast and speedy trial,” she said.

The decision for whether or not Hughley will receive a new trial will be determined by Jan. 22, Whittelsey's office said.

Based on testimony in the February trial, the jury found that Hughley shot and killed Jones, 23, after he tried to take Jones’ gun away from him in a parking lot in North Antioch Circle on July 11, 2017.