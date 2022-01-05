Opelika man convicted of murder during pandemic says masks kept him from getting fair trial

A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
During the trial, Hughley was found guilty for shooting and killing Shaqueille Jones in the North Antioch Circle neighborhood of Opelika in 2017.
In a hearing Tuesday at the Lee County Justice Center, defense attorney Davis Whittelsey, from Whittelsey & Corley P.C., said that the mask requirement caused by the COVID-19 pandemic kept people from hearing important information and that the class A felony case should not have been tried when it did.
“We filed a brief on certain things that we think should have been done, objections that should have been raised and issues that should have been addressed,” Whittelsey said.
In February, the month of the trial, safety measures were put in place at the courthouse to prevent the spread of COVID, which included requiring everyone to wear a mask.
Only individuals who were giving a testimony were asked to wear a clear mask or face shield, and most jurors were wearing cloth masks, which Whittelsey believes hindered the voir dire process.
Voir dire is when potential jurors are questioned and selected to serve as a jury member.
Hughley’s defense attorney during the February trial was Lauryn Lauderdale, from Lauderdale & Lauderdale P.C., who said she has had a hearing impairment since she was 3 years old.
Lauderdale said she relies on hearing aids as well as reading lips.
On Tuesday before Judge Christopher Hughes, who also presided over Hughley's February trial, Whittelsey called Lauderdale to the stand.
Whittelsey asked Lauderdale if the masks hindered her ability to understand what was said, and Lauderdale replied, “It made it more difficult for me to hear, yes, but that’s true of everybody. It made it harder for me, but I could still hear.”
Lee County Assistant District Attorney Clay Thomas pointed out that the acoustics in the courtroom aren’t the best, and even before masks were required, individuals were often asked to repeat what they said.
Lauderdale said that if she didn’t hear someone, she would ask them to repeat what they said, just like any other time before the pandemic.
She also said that the clear face shields worn by those giving a testimony helped alleviate communication issues.
During a meeting about how trials would proceed in court during the pandemic, Lauderdale said she asked for her cases to not be tried in the first trial term with the new COVID guidelines “until they could work out the kinks.”
“My concerns were as the other attorneys that were trying cases, because other contract attorneys said that they had trouble hearing with masks as well,” she said. “We didn’t know how the trials were going to be conducted, so I asked that my case not be one of the first ones to be a guinea pig.”
Lauderdale said there was a suggestion at that meeting that lower class felonies should be tried first.
When Whittelsey asked Lauderdale if she was surprised Hughley’s class A felony was called to trial in February 2020, she said no.
“Mr. Hughley had been in jail for three years, maybe even longer than that, and at his request I filed a motion for a fast and speedy trial,” she said.
The decision for whether or not Hughley will receive a new trial will be determined by Jan. 22, Whittelsey's office said.
Based on testimony in the February trial, the jury found that Hughley shot and killed Jones, 23, after he tried to take Jones’ gun away from him in a parking lot in North Antioch Circle on July 11, 2017.
After fleeing the scene and staying on the run for two weeks, Hughley was arrested and charged with murder after jumping from a moving car in an attempt to further elude police, though District Attorney Jessica Ventiere said during the trial that there wasn’t an additional charge for attempting to elude.
Despite the defense arguing that Hughley shot Jones out of self defense, the jury ultimately decided to convict Hughley on the murder charges after several hours of deliberation.
Along with the recent conviction, Hughley was previously charged with murder in 2014 when he was a 17-year-old student at Opelika High School after Alizah Ellis, 17, of Opelika was shot in the chest and died.
A grand jury gave an issuance of no bill and did not indict Hughley, after probable cause was found in the case, court documents show.
Hughley was also arrested and charged in connection to a 2015 robbery of a victim at gunpoint and again in 2016 for breaking and entering a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol unlawfully and being a minor in possession of alcohol.