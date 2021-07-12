Opelika man goes fishing, comes back with 5-foot cottonmouth

An Opelika man caught something he didn’t expect when he went fishing at his regular spot Monday: a 5-foot long pregnant cottonmouth.

Willie Barsh, 57, said he had been going to the same fishing spot for over 25 years near Frederick Road and South Long Street in Opelika, and when he came to check on his line he found the snake on the end of his hook, and it was dead.

“I had set out some fishing line … and when I came back to check this morning, there was a big snake on there,” Barsh said. “A snake can’t really live underwater for more than two hours, so I just pulled him up. I saw how big she was, so I took her up to the store to see what kind of snake it was. I haven’t seen one that big around here.”

Cottonmouths, native to the United States and also known as water moccasins, are the world's only semiaquatic vipers, and Toni Bruner with Auburn University’s Natural History Museum said adults typically grow to about 3-4 feet in length.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bruner said the snakes are fairly common in the region and aren’t endangered at all, but people who are bitten should seek medical attention right away.