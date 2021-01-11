Opelika man turns brewing hobby into 'pandemic-proof' downtown business

Despite many local businesses struggling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Brown said his business did surprisingly well when it first began and people needed something to do at their homes during quarantine.

“March and May of last year were my best months on the homebrew side when the pandemic started,” Brown said. “I had people who came for [home brewing] classes say, ‘Well, now seems like as good a time as any to start brewing.’ … Everybody says beer is recession-proof, well, it turns out it’s potentially pandemic-proof, too.”

With the support, knowledge and business of his friends in the Auburn Brewing Club and beer lovers in the area, Brown said Whistle Stop has gone through over 160 kegs of different Southern craft beers since its taproom opened in mid-2020 after an expansion.

At any given time throughout the year, Brown said the taproom at Whistle Stop rotates taps of 16 different craft beers, two Kombuchas and one cider, each with their own sign hand-painted by Julie, whom Brown said doesn’t even drink beer.