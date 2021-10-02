Opelika man turns his own weight loss experience into a meal prep business with his wife

“I was like, ‘You know, I’m sick of eating the same thing. Let’s break this up and start making it a little more fun,” Brian said. “I started doing research on what I needed to cook and how to cook it up to keep it healthy. It just grew from there.”

Now, he officially runs Proper Prep Services and spends his entire day in a kitchen. They don’t have an official storefront yet, but the Likins and a few staff members whip up their meals in a space at 1300 McCoy Street right behind the Boneyard Skateshop.

Before, the husband-and-wife team prepared meals in their home kitchen for friends and family members.

“Just a couple of months ago, we were in the kitchen prepping," Brian said. "Just the two of us, me and my wife. We had containers all over the bar, all over the counter and all over the kitchen table. It overflowed into our living room on the coffee table.

"Melody finally turned around and went, ‘You need to get out of my kitchen. This is too big!’”

Folks were coming to the Likins household at all times of the day to pick up the pre-made meals.

“People would come constantly to pick up food late in the night," Brian said with a laugh. "The landlord thought we were up to no good."