Opelika Mayor Fuller elected VP of state league of municipalities

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller recently was elected vice president of the Alabama League of Municipalities for 2020-21.

Fuller was both elected and assumed office during at the league’s annual business session in Montgomery.

“I’m certainly honored to be elected vice president of Alabama league of municipalities. To be elected by your peers, other mayors from towns across the state,” Fuller said. “I’m humbled and I’m honored.”

Organized in 1935, the state’s league of municipalities is “the recognized voice of the cities and towns in Alabama,” representing more than 450.

In addition to his new role as vice president, Fuller has served on the league’s Stimulus Task Force and previously chaired its committee on state and federal legislation.

“We appreciate Mayor Fuller’s commitment to his community, local government and our organization,” said league director, Greg Cochran, said. “Municipalities are the foundation of Alabama’s economy and Mayor Fuller understands that collaboration and partnerships across all levels are necessary to provide essential resources to foster safe, vibrant communities where our citizens can live, work, play and prosper.”