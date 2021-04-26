Opelika mayor says HBO's 'Generation Hustle' episode 'pretty much told the story of what happened' with Sandler and Roundhouse

The episode begins with Sandler’s arrival to the city of Opelika, false claims he made about being one of the original Google employees and the initial success and excitement around the business incubator.

“Everyone says, ‘Kyle Sandler, former Google employee.’ Nobody ever bothered to check that,” Sandler says in an audio recording on the ninth episode of Generation Hustle. “One of the things to look at was how easy it was for me to — anything I said was taken as gospel.”

As the episode goes on, it explores Sandler’s association with millionaire businessman John McAffee, Sandler’s guidance of then-14-year-old Opelika native Taylor Rosenthal and his business idea for first-aid vending machine RecMed, and Sandler’s eventual closure of Roundhouse and arrest after his lies began to unravel.

After closing Roundhouse unexpectedly in 2016 when Sandler said the business “ran out of money,” he was arrested in Brazos County, Texas, on Lee County warrants in June 2018 and was brought back to Alabama.

U.S. District Judge W. Keith Watkins sentenced Sandler to five years and three months in prison for federal charges in March 2019 and ordered Sandler to return $1.9 million to investors.