Opelika Middle School goes remote, EAMC says its in another COVID-19 hospitalization peak

EAMC saw a fifth straight week of drops for COVID-19 test positivity rate and for calls to its 334-528-SICK last week. The positivity rate fell from 13 percent to 11.5 percent for the week ending on Oct. 2, according to hospital data.

EAMC also remains at a level orange visitation level, meaning the hospital had between 20 and 40 virus patients or the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community was between 5 and 10 percent. Atkinson said the hospital is close to being in a level red visitation level.

“We’re close to being at the red level by virtue of hospitalizations, which could possibly mean no visitors again,” he said. “However, as stated in our guidelines, we may, at our discretion, allow visitors on non-COVID units even during red level restrictions if we feel we can have visitors maintain social distance, and carry out proper precautions during the visit and when entering and exiting the unit.”

Auburn University

Auburn University Medical Clinic Director Dr. Fred Kam is confident that Auburn students are going to finish the fall semester in person after another week of relatively low new COVID-19 cases reported at university campuses.