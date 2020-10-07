Opelika Middle School goes remote, EAMC says its in another COVID-19 hospitalization peak

Opelika Middle School is closing its doors through Monday, according to city schools’ spokeswoman Becky Brown.
“Based on COVID-19 updates to the OCS head nurse and in consultation with local physicians, Opelika City Schools has determined it is best to move Opelika Middle School to remote learning beginning October 7 and ending on October 12,” Brown wrote in a midday Tuesday press release.
“This is not a quarantine. Instruction will continue on Chromebooks through Google Classroom. This is a time to create separation among groups,” she said.
The cases are isolated, according to Brown, but administrators believe the move will flatten its recent COVID-19 curve and “reduce the potential for an increase in the total number of cases.”
All students and staff should plan to return to school on Tuesday.
“Overall, the Opelika City Schools are in good shape regarding positive cases of COVID-19," she said. "We appreciate the efforts of our teachers, staff, students and families in helping us continue learning both in person and virtually.”
EAMC
East Alabama Medical Center recorded the highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since mid-August and believes it is in the middle of its third peak.
There were 39 virus patients hospitalized Tuesday, the highest number since August 19. Although it isn’t as high as the previous two peaks, EAMC officials believes this is a third peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“It’s not a sharp rise like we saw in April (54 COVID hospitalizations) and July (62 COVID hospitalizations), but it’s been a slow incremental increase going from 15 to 39 hospitalizations over the past 31 days,” John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman, said. “When you have new patients trickling in, but fewer patients being discharged, it just slowly adds up.”
EAMC believes the main reason it is seeing an increase of hospitalization is because of the length of stay, according to Atkinson.
“An average length of stay for non-COVID hospitalizations is about 3 or 4 days,” he said. “Our average length of stay for patients with COVID-19 has been 8.6 days since the pandemic began here on March 16, and it’s not uncommon for some to stay a couple of weeks or more. Improvements in COVID-19 treatment protocols are helping patients fight stronger against the virus.”
Atkinson also noted that the Lee County area did not see a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Labor Day weekend.
“We expected to see an increase in community cases and hospitalizations following Labor Day get-togethers, but the good news is that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the community has dropped each week since Labor Day,” he said.
EAMC saw a fifth straight week of drops for COVID-19 test positivity rate and for calls to its 334-528-SICK last week. The positivity rate fell from 13 percent to 11.5 percent for the week ending on Oct. 2, according to hospital data.
EAMC also remains at a level orange visitation level, meaning the hospital had between 20 and 40 virus patients or the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community was between 5 and 10 percent. Atkinson said the hospital is close to being in a level red visitation level.
“We’re close to being at the red level by virtue of hospitalizations, which could possibly mean no visitors again,” he said. “However, as stated in our guidelines, we may, at our discretion, allow visitors on non-COVID units even during red level restrictions if we feel we can have visitors maintain social distance, and carry out proper precautions during the visit and when entering and exiting the unit.”
Auburn University
Auburn University Medical Clinic Director Dr. Fred Kam is confident that Auburn students are going to finish the fall semester in person after another week of relatively low new COVID-19 cases reported at university campuses.
“We are going to November 24,” he said. “We’re in week eight of classes and the numbers continue to have a trend of being low, so that’s great, both with positive cases, as well as positive cases related to sentinel testing.”
The university said that 21 new virus cases were reported to the school during the week ending on Oct.4. The school also reported a 0 percent positivity rate among those tested through its voluntary sentinel testing, according to data released Tuesday afternoon.
Of the 21 virus cases reported, 19 were reported on Auburn’s main campus, one was reported at the Auburn University airport and one was reported at Solon Dixon. There have been 1,368 reported COVID-19 cases Since Aug. 17, according to Auburn University data.
The next biggest challenge ahead for controlling the spread of COVID-19 is upcoming social events, according to Kam.
“The challenge that we’re going to face coming up is the social events that surround Halloween,” he said. “That’s going to be a situation because that’s going to take us into the first couple weeks of November. So that’s the next situation that concerns me.”
Kam reminds Auburn University students and campus community members to wear masks, physically and socially distance, sanitize hands and for people to keep their social bubble groups to as small as possible.
The university said 17 campus community members self-reported positive COVID-19 tests during the week ending on Sept. 27. It also reported a 0.27 percent positivity rate during the same timeframe among those tested through sentinel testing.
Auburn University tested 412 people through the sentinel testing program last week, the second-highest total tested through the program since it began soon after Labor Day weekend. A total of 1,898 Auburn students, faculty and staff have been tested through the program since it began.
Data provided Tuesday represents students, employees and contractors who self-reported positive test results to Auburn University and those who tested positive through the AU GuideSafe Sentinel testing, according to the school's COVID-19 data dashboard.
Auburn City Schools
The number of new reported COVID-19 cases within Auburn City Schools continues to hold steady.
The school system reported five cases of COVID-19 to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) during the week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 2. An additional 35 students and staff members were quarantined due to potential close-contact exposure, Auburn City Schools said in a Sunday news release.
Last week’s numbers were similar to the previous week’s numbers. Auburn City Schools reported six confirmed virus cases during the week of Sept. 21-25. An additional 41 students and staff members were quarantined during the same timeframe due to potential close-contact exposure.
Auburn City Schools continues to ask parents and guardians of students to be the first line of defense against the spread of COVID-19 by screening their student(s) daily for virus symptoms.
Local numbers
The number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in east Alabama counties remained steady during the weekend, according to data from the ADPH.
ADPH reported 26 new virus cases in Chambers County, 105 in Lee County, eight in Macon County, 17 in Russell County and 19 in Tallapoosa County from Friday to Monday.
Lee County continues to average the most new COVID-19 cases reported each in among east Alabama counties. The county is averaging about 31 new virus cases during the past two weeks. There were 4,019 confirmed cases and 2,154 probable cases for a combined total of 6,173 cases in Lee County as of Tuesday night, according to ADPH.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 910 confirmed, 300 probable, 1,210 combined
- Macon County – 437 confirmed, 59 probable, 496 combined
- Russell County – 1,705 confirmed, 118 probable, 1,823 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 1,017 confirmed, 184 probable, 1,201 combined
The following is the average number of new cases in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 7
- Tallapoosa County — 5
There were 141,554 confirmed virus cases and 18,923 probable cases as of Tuesday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 160,477. There were 2,436 confirmed deaths and 144 probable deaths in the state as well, according to ADPH.
Of the 2,436 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
