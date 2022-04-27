Opelika moves one step closer to allowing denser downtown apartment buildings

Opelika city government is one step closer to allowing the construction of denser apartment buildings downtown.

After much discussion and debate about the apartment development project called The Taylor, amendments are gradually being passed by the Opelika City Council and the Opelika Planning Commission to move forward with the development.

The Taylor is a four-building complex that will feature 182 one-and two-bedroom units and is planned to be built on the corner of 10th Street and Avenue C, within walking distance of downtown restaurants and shops. It is being developed by Marsh Real Estate Investments, LLC, of Opelika.

At a city council meeting on April 5, the council passed a vote 3 to 2 to amend the zoning ordinance for the area, making it a C-1 downtown commercial zone. This allows for a variety of uses including commercial, residential, hotels, churches and other institutional and governmental uses.

The council then tabled sections of the text amendment and requested the planning commission make some changes.

On Tuesday, the Opelika Planning Commission approved the changes to the text amendment for The Taylor, which included reducing the density of units per acre and changing some of the language in the amendment.

This will not only lower the number of units that can be on an acre in the downtown area but also the number of people.

Opelika Planning Director Matt Mosley said he and the planning commission have looked at what the council suggested including things that weren’t part of the text amendment, such as traffic-related issues on 10th Street..

Next, the modified version of the text amendment will go before the city council to be voted on.

“It’ll be up to the council to look at that and say whether or not they feel that was what they were hoping to see or whether there’s still some changes that need to occur,” Mosley said.

The current density for the area is 16 units per acre. After reviewing the area, the planning commission originally proposed to increase it to 36 units per acre, but the city council thought that was too high and asked the planning commission to lower it to 28 units per acre.

“In looking at other cities, we thought that was reasonable,” Mosley said.

The vote passed 6 to 2, with commission members Lucinda Cannon and Leigh Whatley voting against it believing the density is still too high.

“What I’ve heard from everybody around town, and we like citizen input, was that they don’t want such high density,” Cannon said.

The planning commission also continues to recommend allowing the first floor of buildings outside the central core of downtown to be used for residential living.

Mosley said most downtown areas in America push for having non-residential uses, such as restaurants or stores, on the first floor since it’s what draws people to the area. But The Taylor is far enough off the center of downtown that it isn’t a requirement by the planning commission for this project.

“What a lot of cities have seen as they push for more downtown and urban areas to have non-residential is that in certain cases there’s not always enough quality commercial to fill those spaces,” Mosley said.

After looking at the space in downtown Opelika, Mosley said he and the planning commission would like to prioritize non-residential use on the first floor in the core of the downtown area but would also like to allow the first floor of buildings outside the central core, like The Taylor, to be used for residential space.

Many citizens have stated online and at public hearings that the design of the apartment complex doesn’t match downtown Opelika and is “unattractive.” Since then the city council and planning commission have talked with the developers about this.

Opelika Ward 5 Councilman Todd Rauch said earlier that the city council “cannot really do a lot” about changing the design other than letting the developers know about the concerns.

“I will say that we have had some further discussions with the developers,” Mosley said. “They are continuing to look at and review what they’ve submitted and see how they can best work with the city to make changes based on feedback from the city council and citizens.”