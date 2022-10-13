Opelika native starring in Showtime horror drama Let the Right one In

For most students, the pandemic meant a break from in-class work and perhaps more time to play video games and hang out with friends. But that wasn’t the case with local child actor Ian Foreman.

For Foreman, 12, the pandemic instead presented a chance to jump into and explore the world of acting. Now just a few years later, the Opelika native has a starring role in Showtime’s new vampire drama, “Let the Right One In.” The show released its first episode on Showtime this week.

“When I got the audition, I was super excited,” Foreman says of his chance to be on the show. “I was ready to do it because I felt like this role was me. I felt like I can really do this.”

Foreman plays Isaiah Cole, a lonely, bullied boy who befriends a young vampire named Elenor, played by Madison Taylor Baez. Anika Noni Rose, well known for voicing Tiana in Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, plays Foreman’s mother in the show. Academy Award nominee, Demián Bichir, also stars.

“Let the Right One In” is based on a Swedish novel of the same name and has already been adapted to film on two different occasions. According to Foreman, though, there’s more to the show than just vampires.

“It’s trying to capture the essence of the humanity in a vampire,” he said. “They’re trying to find their way to a normal life.”

Life started as pretty normal for Foreman. He was raised in Opelika and attended Northside Intermediate School before the pandemic. He then began homeschooling and eventually found his way into acting.

“When COVID really hit, back when I was done with my schoolwork, I had nothing productive to do,” Foreman said. “I guess you can say I was just waiting for the next day.”

Foreman’s mom, Tamika Foreman, saw an opportunity and enrolled her son in a children’s acting workshop in Atlanta. Three months later, Foreman signed with talent agency, East Coast Talent.

“All my life I’ve been a comedic and animated person. I always loved to interact with people and try to make new friends,” Foreman said. “But when I got into acting, I guess that was just a way for me to express myself in a way that I would have never thought I could.”

Foreman soon began modeling and acting professionally around his school schedule. He is now in the seventh grade and continues to do classes online. Just last year he appeared on an episode of NBC’s “Ordinary Joe.” He also recently wrapped filming a horror film called “I saw the TV Glow.” Foreman said that project is slated to come out in early 2023.

As for “Let the Right One In,” Foreman says he enjoyed the experience.

“Everyone was really cool. Anika, Madison, Damien, all the cast are amazing actors and actresses,” Foreman said. “Even though we joked around a lot for the series, we all pulled it back together and that’s what made it a really professional set. Everyone was very professional, and cool. It was just a really amazing experience.”

While Foreman remains excited about working on “Let the Right One In,” he says Showtime’s version is different from previous incarnations of the story.

“I definitely liked the humanity in it,” he says of the project. “I love that they’re trying to make this its own version. It’s not a remake, it’s kind of a retelling.”

Despite shooting TV shows and movies, Foreman says he is just trying to enjoy life at the moment. He says he has been in New York City since January. Even though he is having fun with his career, there is one thing he really misses about his home in Opelika.

“Up here in New York, we don’t have any sweet tea,” he said. “That kinda hurts me just a little bit.”

New episodes of “Let the Right One In” air on Fridays for streaming and Sundays at 9 p.m. CT on the Showtime channel.