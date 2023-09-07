After being operational for about a year, the Opelika Neighborhood Mobile Wellness Clinic has seen about 299 clients.

During Tuesday’s Opelika City Council meeting, East Alabama Health showed city officials data that highlights what health care students and professionals have accomplished in the community while using the free mobile clinic.

“We had one patient that was diagnosed with diabetes and it was undiagnosed,” said Sutricia Johnson, EAH’s director of case management. “He credited this unit for saving his life, because he didn’t know what he had. He just knew he didn’t feel well.”

Unveiled in October 2022, the walk-in clinic offers free medical services to the underserved in the community. The bus officially launched in the Opelika community on Dec. 6, 2022.

Services are provided by East Alabama Health personnel, with help from students in healthcare majors at local colleges and universities.

The push to establish a local mobile clinic came from Jocelyn Zanzot and her husband, Daniel Neil of Auburn. They saw the positive impact of a mobile clinic in Florida and decided to start working with the local community leaders to set one up here.

The mobile clinic provides routine and chronic illness screenings, promotes disease prevention and provides referrals to community resources.

Johnson said residents in Opelika and surrounding cities continue to come back for follow-ups. She said there have been many success stories shared online over social media.

The mobile clinic staff also identifies patients in the community that have no access to health care. Overall about 51% of patients did not have a primary care provider.

“This unit definitely serves as a catalyst to at least get them connected in some type of way,” Johnson said.

A social worker is also available on the bus. Johnson said this sets the mobile clinic apart from other typical doctor’s offices, because the social worker can connect patients to more resources that the patients may not know about.

Since December, Johnson said the mobile clinic has successfully built trust in the community; worked to establish a community with medical practices; addressed social issues like transportation, food and shelter; and created a strong collaboration with local colleges.

While Johnson was happy with this turnout, she said there’s also been some challenges including securing consistent funding, increasing community participation, expanding services provided and expanding locations.

“With this next calendar year coming up, we’re probably looking at expanding our footprint without increasing the number of days that we go out because of the constraint on the staff,” she said. “So, what we’ll look to do is just maybe add more locations.”

Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the mobile clinic will be stationed at specific locations in Opelika monthly. The bus can be found at the Covington Housing Authority on the first Saturday of each month, Goodwill in Midway Plaza on the second Friday of each month, Christian Care Ministry on the third Thursday of each month and Bandy Park on the fourth Friday of each month.