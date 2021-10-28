Opelika observes Halloween Thursday, while Auburn picks Sunday, but fun events abound all weekend

Krehling also advises trick-or-treaters to go where they feel comfortable and to check their candy to make sure it's wrapped and hasn't been tampered with.

The Opelika Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Tour de Fright on Friday at the Opelika SportsPlex and Aquatics Center.

This family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. The parks and rec. department encourages visitors to bring bikes, trikes, scooters and strollers to ride or walk on the haunted walking trail.

The trail will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. and admission is free.

“It’s a go-at-your-own-pace bike trail that you can go around as many times as you want, and there will be stagnant scary scenes around the track,” said Laura Leigh Chesser the Public Relations Coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation.

“The people working it are not going to jump out at you,” she said. “We try to keep it as safe as possible.”

Chesser said the trail will be a little shorter this year due to the pickleball court construction.

The Opelika Public Library will be hosting a murder mystery, Murder at the Toadwart Inn, on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. for children grades 6-12.