The Opelika Police Department’s “hero dog,” K9 Bane, is about to get some new body armor. Bane gained fame last year when he placed third in the Law Enforcement and Detection category of the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Now the Belgian Malinois is set to receive a new bullet and stab protective vest, also known as a ballistic vest, thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

“VIK9s is a nonprofit organization that donates protective vests to law enforcement canines across the country,” said Opelika Assistant Police Chief Kasey Brown.

The body armor is specifically made for, and custom fitted to, individual K9 officers. The armor is made in the U.S. and is National Institute of Justice certified.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. began in 2009. The charity has since provided more than 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The nonprofit works in partnership with ballistic vest manufacturers to donate new vests to K9s.

Funding for the vests comes through both private and corporate donations. According to the Opelika PD, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest, each vest has a value from between $1,744 to $2,283.

In the case of Bane, Brown said he reached out to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and nominated the Opelika hero dog for a ballistic vest several months ago.

A donation from a Durham, N.C., resident named Helen Pavilonis made the vest possible. Pavilonis’ donation was completely separate from the Opelika police. Brown said she had no connection to Opelika PD and that all contact with the department has been from members of Vested Interest in K9s.

However, because of Pavilonis sponsorship, the vest will be embroidered with the sentiment: “This gift of protection provided by the Pavilonis Family.”

So far, Bane is the only dog in the department to be nominated for one of the new vests. However, that doesn’t mean that other K9 officers can’t also receive their own at some point.

“No other K9s will be obtaining donated vests at this time,” Brown said. “But we are not opposed to others who wish to donate vests or equipment to our canine unit.”

Bane and his handler, Detective Jacob Taylor, became better known in 2022 when the K9 was first selected as a finalist for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Bane was one of three dogs from across the country who competed for the top spot in the Law Enforcement and Detection Dog category.

“So basically, he did a courageous act, and others also thought it was courageous,” Taylor said at the time. “So, they nominated me for the award. I wasn’t expecting to go this high in the contest, but that’s how it played out.”

That courageous act came when Bane saved multiple police officers from a driver who had two outstanding felony probation warrants through the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to escape from the police. He reportedly tried to make a break for a wood line where he could shoot at the police officers with a gun.

However, within four seconds, Bane had latched onto the man’s right arm and took him down. Upon review of video from the chase, law enforcement said they saw where the man had pulled a gun just before Bane grabbed him.

“He saved a lot of people,” Taylor said regarding his canine partner.

While Bane ultimately didn’t win the Hero Dog awards — that went to a K9 from Kenosha, Wis., named Riggs — Brown remains complimentary of both his four legged and two legged officers and their training.

“It was an honor to be in the top three police K9s in the country and is a testimony to OPD canine handlers and trainers,” Brown said. “Also, Bane’s placement in the competition is a direct result of the quality of training offered by Alabama Canine Law Enforcement Officers Training Center, Inc.”

Bane is expected to receive his new ballistic vest in eight to 10 weeks.

For more on Vested Interest in K9s, visit www.vik9s.org