 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CITY OF OPELIKA

Opelika Pickleball Club gives city of Opelika $60,000 donation

  • 0
Opelika Pickleball Check

Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club presents a $60,000 check to the city of Opelika. From left to right: Joey Motley, Opelika City Administrator; Sam Bailey, Director Opelika Parks and Recreation; Opelika Mayor, Gary Fuller; and Jim Young

 Photo by Lauren Johnson

The Opelika Pickleball Club recently gave a $60,000 donation to the city of Opelika. Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, presented the check to the city at its Jan. 17 council meeting.

“Based on revenues from our local sponsors, international sponsorships, our tournaments, and our membership — which was at the end of 2022 around 500 players — we wish to present this check in the amount of $60,000 to the city, acknowledging our partnership with the city and to show our thanks to the city for its investment in pickleball,” Young said.

The Opelika Sportsplex currently has 24 pickleball courts, 12 of which were opened this past June 4. According to Young, over 30,000 people have played pickleball at the Sportsplex over the past year.

Young added that 376 athletes had played in the Paddles at the Plex Tournament in 2022 and the 2022 USA Pickleball Tournament had featured athletes from 26 different states. The Atlantic South Diamond Regional Pickleball Tournament, the Alabama Senior Olympics, and the Alabama Classic APP Pro Tour were all held at the Opelika Sportsplex in the past year as well.

People are also reading…

Young said that the pickleball tournaments held in Opelika have had a local and state economic impact equal to $800,000 for 2022.

The Opelika Pickleball Club plans to bring many of these tournaments back to Opelika again next year as well.

“This will bring impact to our local restaurants, our hotels, and our local merchants,” Young said. “We can't thank y'all enough, and what y'all saw about pickleball and how it’s coming forward.”

According to the city of Opelika, The Opelika Pickleball Club raised money for the donation through registration fees earned from pickleball tournaments held over the past year.

The Opelika Pickleball Club also presented a check to Opelika for the same amount last year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert