Opelika Pickleball Club gives city of Opelika $60,000 donation

The Opelika Pickleball Club recently gave a $60,000 donation to the city of Opelika. Jim Young, President of the Opelika Pickleball Club, presented the check to the city at its Jan. 17 council meeting.

“Based on revenues from our local sponsors, international sponsorships, our tournaments, and our membership — which was at the end of 2022 around 500 players — we wish to present this check in the amount of $60,000 to the city, acknowledging our partnership with the city and to show our thanks to the city for its investment in pickleball,” Young said.

The Opelika Sportsplex currently has 24 pickleball courts, 12 of which were opened this past June 4. According to Young, over 30,000 people have played pickleball at the Sportsplex over the past year.

Young added that 376 athletes had played in the Paddles at the Plex Tournament in 2022 and the 2022 USA Pickleball Tournament had featured athletes from 26 different states. The Atlantic South Diamond Regional Pickleball Tournament, the Alabama Senior Olympics, and the Alabama Classic APP Pro Tour were all held at the Opelika Sportsplex in the past year as well.

Young said that the pickleball tournaments held in Opelika have had a local and state economic impact equal to $800,000 for 2022.

The Opelika Pickleball Club plans to bring many of these tournaments back to Opelika again next year as well.

“This will bring impact to our local restaurants, our hotels, and our local merchants,” Young said. “We can't thank y'all enough, and what y'all saw about pickleball and how it’s coming forward.”

According to the city of Opelika, The Opelika Pickleball Club raised money for the donation through registration fees earned from pickleball tournaments held over the past year.

The Opelika Pickleball Club also presented a check to Opelika for the same amount last year.