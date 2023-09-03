The Opelika Pickleball Club has been preparing for the fall 2023 Paddles at the Plex six-day tournament, which starts on Tuesday.

Spectators can watch for free at the Opelika Sportsplex. There is no charge for admission or parking.

Jim Young, the president of the Opelika Pickleball Club, said about 781 players have registered for the tournament. These players represent 16 states. About 42% of the players are women and about 58% of the players are men.

Tuesday's opening ceremony will begin at 8:40 a.m. From Wednesday to Sunday, opening ceremonies will begin an hour sooner.

A food truck will be on-site each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pickleball clothing venders and an ice cream vendor will also be on-site throughout the tournament.

Therapy South will be available to players to provide free stretching and muscle manipulation. Auburn University VCOMM will have students and staff around to provide medical evaluation.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Tuesday: Nine events from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Nine events from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 12 events from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday: 25 events from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 20 events from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 32 events from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Opelika Pickleball Club has five more tournaments scheduled:

Oct. 25-26: Senior Members Round Robin

Nov. 3-5: OPC Members Tournament

Dec. 2: The members-only Reindeer Game

Feb. 27-March 3: Spring 2024 Paddles at the Plex

: Spring 2024 Paddles at the Plex April 12-14: Alabama Senior Olympics