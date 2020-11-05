Opelika pinball arcade finally open for business

“My goal is that we create something that becomes a community hang-out,” Rains said. “For me to walk through those doors and see people playing those pinball machines and having a good time, that’s like self-actualization almost.”

Beer, live music

General Manager Amy Briggs said there were plans to sell craft beer and hold live music events in order to solidify the arcade as an entertainment hotspot for Opelika’s historic downtown.

“We’re going to have 10 domestics in cans and bottles and 10 on-tap in crafts,” Briggs said. “A lot of them will be local taps. [Local] is very important because, especially in these times, you’re supposed to be supporting your local economy. That’s the first thing that you can give to and that can give back to you. … We make great beer here, and we have awesome beer all around us.”

Briggs said the support from other local businesses in the Opelika area has been overwhelming and helped allow Rock N’ Roll Pinball to finally open.