Opelika pinball arcade finally open for business

Ernie Rains bought his first pinball machine two years ago: a new Beatles-themed machine that cost $8,000.
“I am a child of the ‘60s. My best friend is as well. We’re both big Beatles fans,” Rains said. “I knew we would love this machine.”
However, it wasn’t until Rains visited the Asheville Pinball Museum in North Carolina that he began thinking of bringing the joys of pinball back home.
“We loved the [museum]. They had 40 pinball machines and 40 video arcade machines,” Rains said. “I thought, ‘Alabama needs something like this.’ … The 40 pinball machines were jam-packed with people enjoying them.”
Triumvirate
Determined to find other pinball fans to help with his goal, he connected with Stephen Gentry and Scott Mount: pinball aficionados who had been holding pinball tournaments out of Gentry’s basement in Auburn.
“Stephen had 25 machines in his house, and he was running leagues and tournaments out of it,” Rains said. “Scott is the repairman. I met those two guys and knew that if i could get them on board, I could probably start something.”
Along with Gentry and Mount’s friend Brian Briggs, the four men decided to start Rock N’ Roll Pinball in downtown Opelika, which, after long delays due to the coronavirus pandemic and unforeseen renovation issues, opened Tuesday.
“My goal is that we create something that becomes a community hang-out,” Rains said. “For me to walk through those doors and see people playing those pinball machines and having a good time, that’s like self-actualization almost.”
Beer, live music
General Manager Amy Briggs said there were plans to sell craft beer and hold live music events in order to solidify the arcade as an entertainment hotspot for Opelika’s historic downtown.
“We’re going to have 10 domestics in cans and bottles and 10 on-tap in crafts,” Briggs said. “A lot of them will be local taps. [Local] is very important because, especially in these times, you’re supposed to be supporting your local economy. That’s the first thing that you can give to and that can give back to you. … We make great beer here, and we have awesome beer all around us.”
Briggs said the support from other local businesses in the Opelika area has been overwhelming and helped allow Rock N’ Roll Pinball to finally open.
“I think they were willing to help because they believe that we can all work together to help one another. There’s a link that was missing, which was having entertainment on the tracks other than live music and drinking or some kind of other adult entertainment. This is an all-ages place,” Briggs said. “Our first customer was a kid, and that’s really cool because we get to bring in a generation of kids that have never played these games, that don’t know what pinball is, and we’re able to bridge the gap between their parents who used to play them all the time.”
Coronavirus precautions
The machines at Rock N’ Roll Pinball are set to free play. Customers pay $15 at the door for a wristband in order to play as many machines for as many rounds as they want. Additionally, hand sanitizer stations are set up throughout the arcade, masks are required for entry and spacing between machines is in place in order to allow for safe play.
“We have hand sanitizer everywhere, and after 30 minutes somebody will be walking around spraying the machines and cleaning them off,” Briggs said. “We have one side that’s for social distance, which means every other machine is off, and then we have another side for families who like to play side-by-side.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.