Opelika plans to add subdivision off Crawford Road; public hearing on Tuesday

The Opelika City Council will be holding a public hearing on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to consider the adoption of a zoning ordinance for a new residential development along Crawford Road.
The property consists of 17.9 acres and is adjacent to the Village at Waterford subdivision.
Hartbrook Development LLC, an Auburn-Opelika estate development firm, is the owner of the property and has proposed a plan for residential development, which would consist of about 47 single-family home lots with a proposed density of 2.6 dwelling units per acre.
The typical lot will be 9,000 square feet and the minimum width will be 60 feet, unless it’s located on a cul-de-sac, according to the Opelika Planning Commission report.
The subdivision will consist of both one-story and two-story homes.
Currently there are two homes on the property that will be removed before the development project begins.
Two streets are planned for the development, with one on the south border connecting to Crawford Road and the second connecting to Arlee Avenue in the Village at Waterford Subdivision.
A residential buffer strip will go along the perimeter property line of the development where it abuts residential zoning districts.
“It is advisable and in the interest of the City and the public interest that the proposed property described … should be developed as a residential planned unit development,” the Opelika Planning Commission said in the resolution.
Nearby are single-family homes, Hickory Haven Mobile Home Park, a gas and convenience store and the company Castone Corporations, which produces architectural precast concrete products.
The project developer, Hartbrook Development, has worked on two neighborhoods in Opelika already, a 57-lot townhome community off Academy Drive and a 19-lot expansion of the McDonald Drive development.
The company has also developed a 27-lot neighborhood in Auburn off Pierce Chapel Road.
The public hearing about the zoning ordinance for this new subdivision will be at held at Tuesday night’s meeting at 7 p.m. in the courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building located at 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Anyone who wants their opinion on the matter to be heard can come and speak during the hearing.