The Opelika Police Department will be hosting a Memorial and Candlelight Vigil honoring Amore Wiggins, a young girl whose remains were found in Opelika in 2012. Before Wiggins was identified in January, she was known during the investigation as Opelika Baby Jane Doe.

The service will be held on Sunday, April 2, in the Lee County Courthouse Square in Downtown Opelika beginning at 5 p.m. At the memorial, several people will give speeches and the Opelika High School Choir Ensemble will sing.

The OPD invites the community to attend the memorial and encourages attendees to wear pink in honor of Wiggins.

“We also hope to announce future plans for a Memorial Marker to honor her within the community,” the OPD release said.

After Wiggins was identified, with the help of a forensic DNA company, Othram Inc., her biological father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr. was arrested and charged with felony murder and his wife Ruth Vickerstaff was arrested and charged with failure to report a missing child. Both are going through the court process with their last court appearance on Wednesday during a preliminary hearing at the Lee County Justice Center.

Wiggins’ biological mother Sherry Wiggins lost custody of her daughter to the Vickerstaff couple in a Virginia court in 2009, but she has been paying child support for the past 13 years never knowing her daughter had been killed.

After she was contacted by the OPD, she wanted to arrange a memorial service in Opelika for everyone who loves Amore.

In a statement Sherry wrote on a Go Fund Me account, she said, “Thanks to everyone that is supporting me at this trying time. Words can’t express my gratitude or emotions. I’m forever (thankful) for the Opelika Police Department and special thanks to Sgt. (Alfred) White. He’s still in that office working late countless hours along with his team. Justice will definitely be served.”

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.