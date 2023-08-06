Opelika police has trained Gunner, a German Shorthaired Pointer who can detect firearms, to protect students and teachers at Opelika City Schools.

Gunner, who is 20-months-old, has joined the School Resource Officer Division alongside his handler officer Jonathon Glover. He's one of eight dogs on the force.

The process of Opelika police incorporating a K-9 into the schools to ensure further protection of students and staff began last year. Glover and K-9 Gunner have done extensive training at Alabama Canine in Northport for approximately seven weeks. Gunner is also trained in tracking.

“When selecting a dog for the schools, we knew we needed one that had a friendly demeanor and a high drive,” said Opelika Police Assistant Chief Kasey Brown, who is also a certified K-9 trainer. “Gunner can safely walk the halls of the schools and will alert his handler to the odor of firearms that may be in a stationary location or concealed on a moving person.”

Opelika City Schools said it is thankful for its partnership with the Opelika police and for its school resource officers.

“Safety is our highest priority,” said Farrell Seymore, superintendent of Opelika City Schools. “This adds another layer of protection for our students and staff.”

Glover and K-9 Gunner will begin patrolling the schools in the month of August.