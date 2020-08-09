Opelika police offer transparency during town hall

The Opelika police department held a town hall meeting Thursday evening, giving the community the chance to learn more about the officers and provide feedback.
Held at the city municipal building, the panel was composed of the department’s assistant chief Kasey Brown, captain Shane Healy, captain Tony Amerson and officer Alejandro Reyna. Mayor Gary Fuller also participated in the panel, which was moderated by Matt Ulmer from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.
“While we’re doing good things, we know there’s always work to be done to improve,” Fuller said, after commending the department’s current work in the city.
Ulmer alternated between taking questions from those in attendance and others watching the live stream on YouTube. To kick off the question and answer portion, Ulmer asked the panelists what measures the department takes to ensure a tolerant workplace culture.
Healy replied emphasizing the department’s zero-tolerance policy. “We don’t want any of our employees to feel discriminated against. We like to be culturally diverse.”
He mentioned that training programs the department goes through include cultural diversity training and age discrimination training, with a focus on generation gaps. There are also numerous policies and procedures in place to address situations where bias may have been used.
Excessive force
Healy explained that the department abides by comprehensive use of force policy that is continuously updated.
“That is a policy, and I guess it’s really more than a policy, it becomes a way of life for us. It’s the first thing that’s ingrained from the first day that you start here,” Healy said.
Healy explained that the law defines the appropriate use of force for an officer as one step above what is being used against them.
Amerson added that all of the city’s officers are willing to hold one another accountable for all inappropriate behaviors, regardless of rank or length of time on the force.
“We like to make sure that all officers that get in those patrol cars know that if there’s an officer out there that’s doing something inappropriate, that they have a right to stop that officer,” he said.
How can citizens help?
Skip Long, who will be overseeing the city’s new Youth Incarceration Prevention Program, asked the panel what the best way to communicate what’s learned from conversations like these to neighbors and other citizens.
“Here’s this information you have, but a lot of our neighbors, they aren’t hearing this and don’t know it,” he said. “And it’s that gap sometimes that causes conflict.”
Healy replied saying the department is in the process of revamping the way it communicates with city residents. While the officers take the time to get to know the people in the areas they patrol through their Proactive Patrol Program, it’s still crucial that they continue to build on the trust they have with them.
“It’s one thing for someone to pass along information that they’ve heard,” he said. “But to actually have that conversation face-to-face, I think that’s something we need to do.”
In situations where citizens are unsure whether to contact the department on something suspicious they see in their neighborhood, Amerson said it’s encouraged for citizens to share what they know.
“It could be a neighbor that needs medical help, it could be a child injured,” Brown added. “We would much rather come and there be nothing for us to do, than not come when we were needed.”
Public safety vs. social problems
Izaak Stanbridge addressed the city council in June shortly after the death of George Floyd, questioning why police are called to handle issues of public safety and social problems. He asked the panel if they felt there were some social problems they’re asked to manage that could be better handled by other professionals (mental health professionals, doctors, social workers, etc.).
“Any help that we can get would be helpful. From a social worker standpoint, I think police officers do all kinds of work,” Amerson replied. “Sometimes you feel like you’re the preacher, sometimes you feel like you’re a doctor. You do everything. And I think one thing that we try to prepare our officers to do is just be ready, and if that’s our job for that day, that’s what we do.”
Brown noted some things officers are called on to do today, they weren’t called on to do in the past. “Our officers are trained and we do have the resources to get people to the right people. Naturally, could it be better? Yes.”
Having collected questions from his neighbors in Ward 2, Long asked what neighborhoods can do to take responsibility for their community.
Healy explained that the actual residents of an area will have a better idea of what is normal or suspicious for their neighborhood than an officer would.
“Those are the kind of things that you guys as neighbors in a specific community or neighborhood can do,” he said. “You know as soon as you see something that this is not right, so you call us.”
Amerson touched on the way some residents are reluctant to speak up when a crime does happen in an area, emphasizing the importance of telling officers what they know.
“Where we’re at right now, we cannot keep a closed mouth,” he said.
Policies and procedures
For a question on the department’s policies and procedures, Healy stated their policies and procedures are updated consistently whenever a change or federal ruling is made. The company that manages the department’s policies and procedures, Lexipol, have lawyers on staff that monitor rulings from the state and federal level.
“Any time there is any change in any of that, they immediately look at that policy make updated changes, it’s pushed to us electronically,” he explained. “We’re notified, we’re able to review it and then we push it out to our officers.”
