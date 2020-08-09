Opelika police offer transparency during town hall

“Any help that we can get would be helpful. From a social worker standpoint, I think police officers do all kinds of work,” Amerson replied. “Sometimes you feel like you’re the preacher, sometimes you feel like you’re a doctor. You do everything. And I think one thing that we try to prepare our officers to do is just be ready, and if that’s our job for that day, that’s what we do.”

Brown noted some things officers are called on to do today, they weren’t called on to do in the past. “Our officers are trained and we do have the resources to get people to the right people. Naturally, could it be better? Yes.”

Having collected questions from his neighbors in Ward 2, Long asked what neighborhoods can do to take responsibility for their community.

Healy explained that the actual residents of an area will have a better idea of what is normal or suspicious for their neighborhood than an officer would.

“Those are the kind of things that you guys as neighbors in a specific community or neighborhood can do,” he said. “You know as soon as you see something that this is not right, so you call us.”