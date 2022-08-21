Opelika police officer's discernment at gas station saves a man's life

Opelika police officer Christopher Fisher has been awarded the Meritorious Service Award for recognizing that a citizen was having a stroke and calling for an ambulance even though that person said he didn't need medical care. Ultimately, Fisher saved the man's life, his supervisors said.

“The actions of Officer Fisher displayed a high degree of initiative, job proficiency and ability during a sensitive situation,” the police release said.

Fisher, 36, has been an officer with the Opelika Police Department for two years. After serving as a sergeant first class in the Army, he, his wife Elli and their three children decided to make Opelika home.

Fisher said he became a police officer because he enjoys helping the community.

He did just that on July 6, when around noon the OPD received a call of a suspicious person at the Circle K on Second Avenue.

Fisher said he arrived on the scene and spoke with employees, who told him the subject had entered the store, fallen several times and had gotten back into his vehicle.

Outside at one of the pumps, Fisher observed that the man appeared to be asleep or passed out in the driver’s seat.

Fisher woke up the man and noticed he had slurred speech, difficulty following directions and seemed disoriented and confused.

“Something wasn’t right,” Fisher said. “Usually you can tell if somebody is impaired pretty easily. He couldn’t answer simple questions. I asked him some questions, and he just had the same two or three answers to every question.”

Fisher also noticed that the man's vehicle was equipped with an interlock system, according to the police release, so he asked the subject to exit the vehicle to perform a series of Standard Field Sobriety Tests.

An interlock system is a small, handheld breathalyzer that’s installed in a car to prevent users from being able to start their vehicle if they’ve been drinking alcohol.

During the tests, the subject struggled to walk and Fisher had to help him several times to keep him from falling.

“Although the subject demonstrated several clues of impairment, Officer Fisher used his knowledge and experience to determine that they may be suffering from a medical emergency,” the release said.

The man was adamant that he did not need medical treatment, but Fisher called for an ambulance and kept him calm and comfortable until medics arrived.

After determining that the man had an elevated heart rate, the medics transported him to East Alabama Medical Center for evaluation.

Two days later, officers learned that the man had suffered a stroke and if Fisher had mistaken the mannerisms as signs of alcohol impairment “the outcome could have been much worse,” the release said.

While responding to the situation, Fisher said he wasn’t sure if the subject was showing signs of a stroke specifically, but he was not surprised to hear that a stroke was the cause of the man’s behavior.

“I was just grateful that he was able to get help from medical folks and get to the hospital,” Fisher said.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey commended Fisher on his quick response and said because of it the man is alive today.

“It’s that quick identification of what’s going on, remembering some of the things that have been taught and experienced and being able to decide the difference between somebody who’s just intoxicated to somebody that’s suffering from a stroke,” Healey said.

“A couple of other guys over here could have easily gotten it, but I’m grateful,” Fisher said about receiving the award. “I don’t think it’s necessary, but I’ll wear it proudly.”