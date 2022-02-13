Opelika police officers hand out Valentine's Day cards and gifts

Instead of Christmas gifts, this year officers from the Opelika Police Department handed out Valentine's Day cards and some financial gifts at Arbor Place Apartments.

A tradition now in its eighth year, OPD usually receives an annual cash gift around Christmas from an anonymous donor to pass out to those in need. This year's gift arrived more than a month later than usual, which meant police got to play Cupid instead of Santa Claus.

Officers handed out cards, candy and hugs to seniors at the apartments. Some residents who were going through tough times received financial help.

One of the Valentine's cards featured the OPD's own K9 Bane, with these words: "BE MINE FURR-EVER! Happy Valentine's Day from the Opelika Police Department."

Allison Duke of the Opelika Police Department said more of the money will be distributed to families on Monday and Tuesday.