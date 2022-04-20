 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Opelika police seek help locating missing Georgia man last seen in Opelika

The Opelika Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating a missing man from Georgia.

Leroy Marcus, a 73, from Henry County, Ga., recently traveled to the Opelika area and was last seen in the 1400 Block of Elm Street around April 10, according to police.

Marcus is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, "with a bald head” and he may be “experiencing cognitive issues that could affect his safety," the police report said.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Leroy Marcus to contact the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.

