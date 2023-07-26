The entertainment venue Opelika Rage Room held a soft opening over the weekend starting on Friday and will be open with limited hours until the grand opening date has been set.

Opelika Rage Room at 1510 Second Ave. allows guests to break things in a controlled environment. It also includes a splatter room where guests can throw around neon paint.

“We are in the business of making a mess, whether that be with stuff in the rage room or the splatter room,” Alex Miller said in an earlier interview. “It’s an experience that most folks don’t really get to do.”

Miller, a 2015 Auburn University graduate, owns the Rage Room in Opelika and Birmingham. He said he wanted to provide another option for people in the Auburn-Opelika area to have something to do.

Over the years Miller’s seen the Auburn-Opelika population grow and businesses flourish, creating a market for entertainment venues like his. Within the two-year timespan the Birmingham location has been open, Miller said it’s become very popular and draws in people who live hours away. He’s hoping the same thing will happen in the Auburn-Opelika region.

Over the weekend, Miller said they already started to see some traction.

“We had some people come from all over. Some were local, a handful of people drove from Columbus area and some other parts within a 30 to 40 minute radius, so we were excited with that,” he said.

Moving forward, Miller said they plan to hire more staff and get them acclimated to the job. They will also be finishing up some aesthetic features inside the building within the coming weeks.

Miller said the date for the grand opening hasn’t been set yet, but they are in the process of scheduling a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

Until then, the Opelika Rage Room will have limited hours throughout the week, which can be found on the website. Miller said this week they will be open Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Rage Room has a construction theme with caution tape and cones as décor. Visitors will have the option to use tools like bats and hammers.

Popular items to smash include car windshields, flat screen TVs, printers, fax machines, computers, coffee makers, plates, cups, mugs, glassware, wine and liquor bottles, vinyl records, VHS tapes and more. Rage Room receives those types of items from local thrift stores. Miller said they only use unsellable or damaged items that are heading to the trash anyway. Rage Room reuses and recycles the items that they can.

All the items are screened for hazardous materials before they are used in the rage room.

While the purpose is to break things, Miller said it’s intended to be fun entertainment and not a way to deal with anger management issues.

Safety is also a top priority. All exposed skin must be covered in thick material. Blue jeans are acceptable but thin clothing like leggings is not. Close-toed shoes are required. Rage Room will provide safety gear including gloves, face protection, eye protection and a bodysuit covering that goes over visitors’ clothing.

In the splatter room, people can have a paint fight or can focus on painting a picture on a canvas. The room will have black lights, neon paint to use and the walls will be lined with plastic, a tarp liner and canvas liner.

To book a reservation, visit the Opelika Rage Room website or call 334-777-6688.