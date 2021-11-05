Opelika resident opens at-home cheesecake business to give her sons a better future

Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to the beloved classic.
Dani’s Cheesecake is Moore’s newest at-home sweet spot. She focuses on no-bake cheesecakes with big bursts of flavor.
The business officially opened in August of 2020, and Moore only saw it as a side hustle.
“Last year, Dani’s Cheesecake was more of a hobby. This year, it’s a business,” Moore said. “I just want to give a different type of dessert experience—not just an average cheesecake.”
All cheesecake fillings and crusts are made in house, and Moore takes pride in her everything-from-scratch approach.
“I believe everything is better homemade, and I really put my heart into it,” she said.
Right now, Moore is selling her cheesecakes in 5-ounce cups for $5 or $6. Full pies are also available for $28 without fruit and $30 with fruit. Pie trays are for sale for $37 and treat boxes go for $40.
She also created a do-it-your-own cheesecake box for the holidays. This includes two different cheesecake flavors, three crusts flavors, three toppings and two hot chocolate bombs.
Dani’s Cheesecake is open for business 7 days a week and welcomes weekend orders. All purchases can be made through the Facebook page and website, thedanicheesecake.com. Customers can also email Moore at daniellemoore@thedanicheesecake.com.
From a blueberry-lemonade flavor to sweet potato soufflé, the cheesecake aficionado is constantly experimenting in her kitchen at all hours of the night.
“I will literally sit here, get a batch and play with it to see what flavors I come up with. I also have my kids, and sometimes I call my customers to come over and taste something for me,” she said.
For example, she’s currently working on a seasonal dark chocolate cherry cheesecake for Valentine’s Day. If you’re feeling more adventurous, she created a PB&J inspired pie: a graham cracker crust with peanut butter cheesecake topped with strawberries.
Moore’s motivation and creativity stems from her children: 19-year-old Omarion Halloway, 14-year-old Makel Jackson and 11-year-old Jayvion Harris. Currently, she’s working as a bank teller and hairstylist on top of making desserts. But now that she found her passion for all things sweet, she’s trying to make Dani’s Cheesecake a full-time gig.
“I was raised by my dad as a single parent; I didn’t have a lot. I had my oldest son at 16, and I just didn’t want him to be a statistic. I made a choice to work as hard as I can so they could have a better life,” Moore said. “I’m here starting my own business for my son to be able to go to college, be able to graduate and be able to go out in society. I want to give him what I didn’t have.”
Last year, Halloway decided to study business management at Wingate University in North Carolina. Now, he’s taking a break from college to work and spend weekends with his family.
While Moore is a one-woman show, her family and friends help her along the way.
“My sister Breanna is my biggest supporter. She’ll come over here and help when I need it. My oldest son, when he’s home, will take my customer orders. My middle so will come in here and set everything up for me,” she said. “As for my youngest, he just wants to be a taste tester. He’s the CEO of taste-testing cheesecake, and that’s all he’s ever going to do.”
While her husband Kevin Moore isn’t the biggest fan of cheesecake, his support and love keep her going.
“Honestly, it’s good he doesn’t eat cheesecake because then I wouldn’t have any,” Moore said with a laugh.
One thing Moore loves about her business is the connections she’s made within the community.
“I do have a bunch of regulars. I have one lady that just says, ‘Hey, give me my regular.’ She won’t even try anything else; she’ll only have cookies and cream. Sometimes, I’d sneak samples in there for her, and she’d go, ‘Yeah, that was good, but I still want cookies and cream,’” Moore said.
Her no-bake cheesecakes even brought her closer to her security service workers.
“When I got my security system, the first guy bought cheesecake from me. Then when the technician was here, he said, ‘Hey, let me try some,” she said. “He bought like 20 after that. He put a note on my account saying, ‘If she offers you cheesecake, take it.’
“I only found out about this because later on, one of the guys came here while I was making cheesecake. I asked him if he wanted some, and he said, ‘Yes, I do because there’s a note on your account saying your cheesecake is good.’”
Moore is hoping to turn this dessert-centered business into her full-time job by the end of the year. She also wants to go mobile.
“My ultimate dream right now is to get a cargo van. I want to put freezers and refrigerators in it,” she said.
This would help deliveries go much smoother and allow her to work outdoor events without stress.
As this journey continues, Moore is grateful for the overwhelming love and support.
“Every day above ground is a blessing. If I wake up in the morning, I have a purpose. So most importantly, I want to thank God for that,” she said.