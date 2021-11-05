Opelika resident opens at-home cheesecake business to give her sons a better future

Her no-bake cheesecakes even brought her closer to her security service workers.

“When I got my security system, the first guy bought cheesecake from me. Then when the technician was here, he said, ‘Hey, let me try some,” she said. “He bought like 20 after that. He put a note on my account saying, ‘If she offers you cheesecake, take it.’

“I only found out about this because later on, one of the guys came here while I was making cheesecake. I asked him if he wanted some, and he said, ‘Yes, I do because there’s a note on your account saying your cheesecake is good.’”

Moore is hoping to turn this dessert-centered business into her full-time job by the end of the year. She also wants to go mobile.

“My ultimate dream right now is to get a cargo van. I want to put freezers and refrigerators in it,” she said.

This would help deliveries go much smoother and allow her to work outdoor events without stress.

As this journey continues, Moore is grateful for the overwhelming love and support.

“Every day above ground is a blessing. If I wake up in the morning, I have a purpose. So most importantly, I want to thank God for that,” she said.