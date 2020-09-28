Opelika residents review draft of bike, pedestrian plan

The city of Opelika in late August presented a draft of its future bicycle and pedestrian plan during a public forum.
The city earlier was awarded planning funds through the Alabama Department of Transportation to support the development of the plan. Upon its completion, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will all have a safe, interconnected access to move throughout the city, planners said.
“The city of Opelika had a draft plan back in the early 2000s that never got adopted. Since I’ve been here, myself, Scott [Parker] and the Opelika Advisory committee have been discussing some additional planning for where we’d put bike lanes and sidewalks,” Matt Mosley, city planning director said.
Opelika has more than 200 centerline miles of roadway, 15 percent of which have sidewalks and less than 4 percent with bike lanes. The city hopes to double its current sidewalk and bike lane percentages by 2030.
Working with the Auburn Opelika Metropolitan Planning Organization, Mosley said the city was able to develop the draft presented. Opelika’s city council also agreed to match the amount of grant money the state department of transportation awarded for the project.
“We wanted to present a rough copy of the draft to show where we’d like to target and how the plan was brought together,” Mosley explained. “We’d really like the public to look at what’s proposed by the plan and them let us know their concerns.”
While the area studied for the plan’s development consists primarily of local roads, Mosley said that the citizens who live in those areas are more familiar with its average flow of traffic and safety. Residents who attended the presentation or watched it through the city’s YouTube page were encouraged to complete the plan’s survey form on the city’s website.
“The plan is not just going to recognize routes and where we need infrastructure. I think it will carry some policies (such as monitoring traffic, sidewalk safety, etc.),” Mosley said. “What that does is set those principles and those locations in the plan as goals for the city to meet.”
