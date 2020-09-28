Opelika residents review draft of bike, pedestrian plan

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Opelika in late August presented a draft of its future bicycle and pedestrian plan during a public forum.

The city earlier was awarded planning funds through the Alabama Department of Transportation to support the development of the plan. Upon its completion, motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will all have a safe, interconnected access to move throughout the city, planners said.

“The city of Opelika had a draft plan back in the early 2000s that never got adopted. Since I’ve been here, myself, Scott [Parker] and the Opelika Advisory committee have been discussing some additional planning for where we’d put bike lanes and sidewalks,” Matt Mosley, city planning director said.

Opelika has more than 200 centerline miles of roadway, 15 percent of which have sidewalks and less than 4 percent with bike lanes. The city hopes to double its current sidewalk and bike lane percentages by 2030.

Working with the Auburn Opelika Metropolitan Planning Organization, Mosley said the city was able to develop the draft presented. Opelika’s city council also agreed to match the amount of grant money the state department of transportation awarded for the project.