Opelika reveals plans for new $12M library

Opelika’s City Council has approved an almost $12 million budget for a new city library.

While the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library sits on South Sixth Street, the new location will be on Glenn Street. The new library will have more individual study rooms, two group study rooms that will be able to hold 10 people, and two meeting rooms that will hold 30-40 people.

“We’re excited about the increased meeting space that will be available to people as well as how that will help us continue to build partnerships with other agencies,” said Rosana McGinnis, library director. “This community has so many resources to offer that it’s hard to know about everything, and we really feel like the new building is going to position us to be an even better community hub and help people connect with the services that they need and want.”

The new library will also have an auditorium that will be able to seat 250 people.It will have an expanded computer lab, and there will be family computer lab for small children to use.

McGinnis also said in-library Chromebook circulation will be expanded so patrons won’t feel confined to the computer labs for digital access.