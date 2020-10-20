Opelika road projects to begin mid-October, road closures expected

Several road closures are expected to occur in different parts of Opelika this month including North Eighth Street, Lowndes Street and Industrial Boulevard as the city moves forward on roadwork projects.

According to a release from the city, sections of the road and sidewalk are expected to close as early as Oct. 19 for phase one of the First Avenue streetscape project as drainage and sidewalks will be replaced along North Eighth Street from North Railroad Avenue to First Avenue.

While work is ongoing, vehicular traffic through the affected portion of North Eighth Street and First Avenue will be be closed, and drivers are encouraged to take North Seventh Street instead. Pedestrian traffic will still be allowed.

Drainage and roadway improvements are also scheduled to being on Lowndes Street between Dallas Avenue and Peperall Parkway beginning as early as Oct. 19, according to the city. Drives will be required to use Spring Drive and its intersecting side streets to move through the area until the work it complete.

A temporary road closure will take place on Industrial Boulevard from Lake Condy Road to Consumer Avenue from the morning of Oct. 21 to the evening of Nov. 13, according to the release, with traffic to be redirected along Market Street and Consumer Avenue.

