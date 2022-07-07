Opelika’s courthouse square closed for construction

Opelika Power Services has begun upgrading the electrical and lighting around the courthouse square in downtown Opelika. The work is expected to end around Aug. 2. The square is closed to the public while the work is going on.

“We ask for patience and just thanks for staying out of courthouse square temporarily,” said Brent Poteet, Director of Opelika Power Services. “It’s just the construction site makes it a little unsafe for the public right now.”

According to Poteet, the lighting at the courthouse square had gotten old and become very problematic to work around. OPS was sending people out to do repairs every week or so.

“We decided to go ahead and replace it,” Poteet said. “And so basically, we’re replacing all the wiring going to the lights and replacing all the lights with new LED lighting.”

The project will consist of installing around 55 new lights and three new electrical panels around the square. Bluetooth speakers are expected to be added, too, as an extension of existing speakers on Railroad Avenue. Poteet said the improvements would help whenever there is an event on the square. It will provide better electrical access for sound systems, inflatables or anything that requires electricity.

“It’ll improve safety, it’ll improve reliability, and it’s going to cut down on energy costs with the new LED lighting,” he said. “It’s an LED fixture with a new site link pole. These poles allow you to add attachments to them. Banner arms, flag holders, attachments to hang wreathes. They will have a couple of receptacles on the top of the poles to be able to plug electronics in.”

The project is expected to help whenever there is a big event such as Christmas. The upgrade project began around June 20. The new electrical layout will ease the need for drop chords and other electrical extensions.