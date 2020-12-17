Opelika’s Downtown Barber Shop closes after decades of business

Amid the moving boxes and wall stains where certificates, photos, paintings and memorabilia had hung for decades, a family gathered to celebrate, mourn and remember a barber’s long legacy in the small red storefront on 8th Street in downtown Opelika.
After over 80 years in business, Opelika’s Downtown Barbershop closed its doors for the final time Thursday as owner Phil Gorham, 70, decided to retire.
“It’s the end of an era,” Gorham said. “I just appreciate everyone who’s been through this barber shop, and I enjoyed seeing them, talking with them and giving them haircuts.”
Gorham, who’s been working for 50 years and spent 36 of them working as a barber in Opelika, said he’d most miss talking with his customers after closing up shop.
“[I’ll miss] just talking to all the men who come through here,” Gorham said. “You work up a personal relationship with a client in a barbershop. With some people it’s more personal, because you get to talking to them and talk to them about not only the haircut but about their families, sports, so it’s a lot more than just haircuts.”
Gorham’s daughter, Amanda Gorham Matchen, said men would come from states over to visit her father for a haircut because “he’s the best—there’s no two ways about that.”
“There’s been lots of people who travelled from out of town and out of state coming to get their haircut, or moved off and when their kids were born brought them back here for their first haircuts. It’s been that way forever,” Matchen said. “Daddy was the type of barber who, if someone was sick, he’d go to their house, hospital, funeral home—if they needed him, he went.”
Opelika’s veteran barber said over the 36 years he’s spent cutting hair, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it’s had on his business has been one of the most difficult things he has gone through.
“The COVID virus really changed a lot, because before that it was just an open barber shop, and everybody could come in and wait,” Gorham said. “I went with the rules to have appointments only and to put distance between them so I could do that haircut and clean up in between. ... We had to shut down for two months between mid-March and mid-May.”
Despite the difficult year and having to pack up all his tools, photos and memories that have called the shop home for so long, Gorham said he’s happy for the chance to leave it behind.
After 50 years of working on his feet, he said his body hurts "from the waist down," and he won't miss the concrete floors of barbershops.
“I’m glad for it. I’m happy. I needed to retire," Gorham said. "I’ve been working for 50 years. You work 50 years and see if you don’t want to retire."
