Opelika’s Downtown Barber Shop closes after decades of business

“There’s been lots of people who travelled from out of town and out of state coming to get their haircut, or moved off and when their kids were born brought them back here for their first haircuts. It’s been that way forever,” Matchen said. “Daddy was the type of barber who, if someone was sick, he’d go to their house, hospital, funeral home—if they needed him, he went.”

Opelika’s veteran barber said over the 36 years he’s spent cutting hair, dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and the effects it’s had on his business has been one of the most difficult things he has gone through.

“The COVID virus really changed a lot, because before that it was just an open barber shop, and everybody could come in and wait,” Gorham said. “I went with the rules to have appointments only and to put distance between them so I could do that haircut and clean up in between. ... We had to shut down for two months between mid-March and mid-May.”

Despite the difficult year and having to pack up all his tools, photos and memories that have called the shop home for so long, Gorham said he’s happy for the chance to leave it behind.

After 50 years of working on his feet, he said his body hurts "from the waist down," and he won't miss the concrete floors of barbershops.

“I’m glad for it. I’m happy. I needed to retire," Gorham said. "I’ve been working for 50 years. You work 50 years and see if you don’t want to retire."

