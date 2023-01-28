Opelika’s Fox Run School is half way through with construction, goal for completion set for July

Opelika City Schools continues to make progress on the construction of the new sixth-grade Fox Run School, located on Fox Run Parkway.

Tiffany Yelder, OCS assistant superintendent of administration, said the project is about 48% complete. The construction is expected to be finished in July and the school will be ready for students and teachers in the fall.

The building will be able to hold approximately 500 students.

“Everything is moving along quite nicely,” Yelder said. “We have a great architecture and construction team working diligently to ensure that we remain on track.”

The groundbreaking for the new school began in May of 2022, after the school system decided it was time to expand.

It’s no question that the City of Opelika has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, which means Opelika City Schools has also had an increase in enrollment.

“In order to accommodate our increasing enrollment, it was necessary to build a new school, so it was determined that Fox Run School would be opened up as a sixth-grade school,” Yelder said.

This will allow Opelika Middle School to have more room to accommodate seventh-grade and eighth-grade students.

OCS recently named April Brock as the principal of Fox Run School.

Brock began her career with Opelika City Schools as a seventh-grade history teacher at the middle school in 2003 and moved into her current role as assistant principal of Opelika Middle School in 2015.

She will continue to serve in this role until the end of the school year and will assume the duties of principal of the new sixth-grade school in June.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity,” Brock said in an earlier interview. “I can’t wait to get started. We’re going to have a lot of fun, but we’re also going to be focused on student learning.”

Yelder said Brock has started putting together her leadership team, and the school system is in the process of hiring an assistant principal, counselors and other office staff.

Teachers who currently teach 6th grade at Opelika Middle School will be moving with Brock to the new Fox Run campus.

“I’m very excited about the things that we’re going to be able to do at Fox Run,” Brock said. “We’re going to be laying a new foundation setting a positive culture for our students and our teachers and being a place where our kids can start thinking about the things they’re going to be after they finish high school.”

Brock said she plans to continue to help the students improve in literacy and other academic areas, to help them grow in maturity and to prepare them to be successful when they get to middle school.

She also hopes to get parents involved in all aspects of the school, whether it be getting involved in the different events throughout the year or making sure the teachers have what they need.

“As a veteran teacher and instructional leader in the Opelika City Schools over the past 19 years, Mrs. Brock brings a wealth of experience with a focus on student relationships, a strong grasp of learning, and a vision to move our students forward in a positive way,” OCS Superintendent Farrell Seymore stated in a release.