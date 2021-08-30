Opelika’s La Cantina closes amid legal disputes, hopes to open again soon

Opelika restaurant La Cantina has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to ongoing legal disputes over its building, the ownership family announced in a letter to the community Sunday.

The Tex-Mex establishment is located at 870 N. Railroad Ave. in downtown Opelika.

La Cantina manager Jennifer Evett released the statement signed by the ownership family and the La Cantina team on her Facebook page on Sunday morning. The owners and managers are hoping the closing is temporary.

“We appreciate all of the support and prayers from so many,” the letter said. “While we cannot share the details of this legal dispute, please know that we are surprised and devastated to see a local Opelika business treated this harshly and our employees left out of jobs with no notice or options for us to prevent it.”

La Cantina first opened in fall 2016.

“We intend to return, and when we do, we will celebrate together,” the letter said.