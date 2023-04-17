As the Dadeville community and the country mourn the loss of four teenagers after a shooting in Dadeville on Saturday, the Opelika community has scheduled a vigil to show love and support for the deceased, the injured and the families that were impacted.

The tragedy struck close to home for the people of Opelika as one of the teenagers found dead was 19-year-old Marsiah Collins, a 2022 graduate of Opelika High School and former football player for the school.

The other three who lost their lives include Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Janatakah Holmes, Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama Opelika clubhouse director, decided to schedule the candle lighting ceremony and prayer vigil to show Collins’ mother and family that the community shares their loss.

The vigil will be held at the Lee County Courthouse Square in Downtown Opelika beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. There will be a reading of scripture and prayer for those who lost their lives, their families and those who are recovering from injuries. Public officials and representatives from youth service organizations will give speeches, including Rep. Jeremy Gray and CEO of Boys and Girls Club of East Alabama Richard Curry.

“I work with children every day. Not only the children that come inside the four walls, but the children in my community are very dear to me and to us,” Holmes said. “And so to hear such tragedy and heartbreak that struck in the community, that in turn affected our local community, I just felt like it would help us to come together in unity and for us to stand united.”

Holmes said the Opelika community is known for coming together, showing love for others and sharing grief and sorrow together.

“(We want) to let them know that all of us are in this together and that we stand hand-in-hand sharing what (Collins’) mom feels and the way each of the victims and others who were involved feel,” Holmes said.

Many of the high school athletes in Opelika know the teenagers in Dadeville through competing in sports. Holmes said that even though they compete at different events many of these student athletes have become friends as well.

“We know there were multiple who were shot and injured, so we're praying for their recovery for their mental health and physical health and for the children who were affected by it, the loss of friends and classmates,” Holmes said. “We're just looking to let everybody know that we do care and that we do believe in the power of prayer.”

To help support the people of Dadeville The Community Foundation of East Alabama has set up a fund to collect donations. To donate, visit cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville. Checks addressed to Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund can also be mailed to P.O. Box 165 Opelika, AL 36803-0165.

All donations made to the Fund, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the needs of the victims and Dadeville community.