Opelika schools, police and city clarifying roles and prioritizing goals for school resource officers

While Opelika City Schools has had a long-standing school resource officer program, the school board, Opelika Police Department and City of Opelika have finalized a written agreement that clarifies the roles of all parties involved in the SRO program.

The Opelika School Board approved the memorandum of understanding at a meeting on May 4, and it's being presented to the Opelika Council for approval on Tuesday night.

“We have a great partnership with the city and our police department, so this is just another way to certainly solidify that,” said Farrell Seymore, superintendent of Opelika City Schools. “Nothing is greatly new in this respect, but it does prioritize our goals and specify the duties and responsibilities relative to what the school resource officers do in the schools.”

Seymore said this document will make sure everyone is on the same page to keep the schools safe.

“School resource officers are an important part of that goal. They provide a great deterrent through their presence, their visibility and accessibility, so we’re thankful for that partnership,” Seymore said. “School safety is a priority. …We continually evaluate where we are and where we want to be with each campus.”

Capt. Tony Amerson of the Opelika Police Department said the memorandum explains the expectations and responsibilities of each party. Since the SRO program was established, the officers were given duties and responsibilities that they will continue to perform, but Amerson said it’s now just a matter of putting it on paper.

The OPD has been working on finishing up the language and details of the document since Shane Healey became the chief of police and have worked to get approval from the school board, the City of Opelika and its lawyers, the chief of police and lastly the city council.

Amerson said stating the specific roles of each party in this document will allow everyone to know what to do when there’s an incident and to know who to discuss different information with.

The memorandum lays out the purpose, goals, objectives and procedures of the program.

An SRO has a variety of different duties including the roles of law enforcement officer, informal counselor and instructor of law-related and safety classes.

These officers protect individuals at the school, deter threats, educate students, encourage positive attitudes toward law enforcement and build trust through relationship and communication.

The memorandum lists the duties of the school principal, Opelika City Schools, the police department and the city.

It also has details and guidelines for employment, chain of command, salary information, investigations and questioning, arrest procedures, search and seizures, administrative hearings and release of student information and law enforcement information.

“When we first started off, we just had two SROs, then we bumped it up to the five SROs,” Amerson said. “We basically keep evaluating and really trying to figure out what is the need of the school.”

In the nine Opelika City Schools, there are about 4,300 students from pre-K to 12th grade. Amerson said there is one supervisor and five SROs that are dispersed between the different schools with some assigned to multiple campuses.

The supervisor is in charge of overseeing all SROs, the curriculum they teach and the safety of all nine campuses. The SROs report to the supervisor, and the supervisor reports to Amerson.

While this written agreement was in motion before the recent school shooting in Texas, the importance of school safety has been fresh on everyone’s mind.

The OPD and Opelika City Schools continue to take measures toward preventing such an event as well as preparing for anything.

Amerson said discussions are taking place between the OPD and the City about the possibility of adding more SROs in Opelika schools.

“We’re not there yet, but it’s a discussion. Quite naturally, any time you have a horrific event like this right here, that’s always a conversation,” he said. “There’s other moving pieces that have to take place before we get there, but I know it’s a conversation that’s on the table.”

Amerson said the SRO program is an essential way to build relationships and establish communication between the police department, the school system and the city.

“We need to have people that’s on the ground, that not only build relationships with those students, but build relationships with the teachers and administration,” he said, “and hopefully also understand the layout of the schools. We don’t want an incident to happen and then we’re trying to figure out where to go and what to do.”

With SROs in the schools, the police department has a better understanding of what needs to be done if an incident occurs.

Amerson said these officers go through SRO school to be certified, as well as training in house at the OPD and various other places.

Seymore said SROs are very valuable to the school system as they are highly trained and great with kids in the community. Seymore and OCS plan to continue to find more ways for the police department to be involved with the school.