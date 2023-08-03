Starting on Aug. 22, the Opelika Sportsplex & Aquatics Center will close for two days as construction crews upgrade the pool and facility.

The City of Opelika will shut off the water in the building for two days for this phase of the construction. Normal hours of operation will resume on Aug. 24.

The $6.5 million project remains on schedule to be completed around Memorial Day.

Opelika Swim Team coach Tyler McGill and city officials initiated the project in 2022 to accommodate the growing swimming community. For instance, the Opelika Swim Team went from 50 swimmers to about 225 in five years.

Upgrades include a new 50-meter, Olympic-sized competition pool with covered seating for about 675 people. The city plans to add a new pool with two lap lanes, a zero-depth entry area and a play structure with water slides in the shallow end.

There will be a vortex pool and a large splash pad area. Expect a circular zero-depth area with four or five water slides, a dump bucket and other splash amenities.

Upgrades also include a new lounge area, concessions, a new indoor lifeguard space, locker rooms, hospitality rooms, a lifeguard office, additional parking, new lighting and updated audio communications.