Opelika suppliers will provide materials for first U.S.-made electric Genesis GV70 and Hyundai Santa Fe models

Opelika-based suppliers of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama will be supporting the addition of the first electric Genesis GV70 and Santa Fe models to be made in the United States.

HMMA is headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., and is a branch of Hyundai Motor Company based in Seoul, Korea.

“HMMA’s success is heavily dependent on the talent and expertise of hundreds of suppliers who provide parts and other materials to Hyundai’s automotive assembly plant in Montgomery,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “We are excited that several call Opelika home.”

Three Opelika supplier companies that support HMMA include Cumberland Plastics, Daewon and Hanwha. At the Opelika City Council on Tuesday, the council approved tax abatements and exemptions for each of these companies.

“The following investments will be made at Opelika-based suppliers to support the addition of the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid and electrified Genesis GV70 sport utility vehicles: Hanwha, $18 million; Daewon, $2 million; and Cumberland, $1 million,” according to the release from the city.

Opelika Economic Development Project Manager John Sweatman said Hyundai Motors will be making these investments and will be purchasing equipment for each of the three Opelika facilities to produce parts for the new vehicles.

Sweatman said he’s not sure yet what specific parts they will be making.

This is part of Hyundai’s $300 million investment that will create 200 jobs in Montgomery, which is its only U.S. manufacturing center, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Later this year, HMMA will continue to grow its sports utility vehicle production capacities.

The Electrified Genesis GV70 and the hybrid version of the Santa Fe will join the Montgomery assembly line, which will continue to also produce the Elantra sedan, Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs and Santa Cruz sport adventure vehicle.

HMMA has signed a project agreement with Alabama Governor Kay Ivey at the state capitol marking the beginning of Hyundai’s electric vehicle production in the U.S., according to the release.

“We are so appreciative of HMMA and their continued investment and growth in Alabama. Our suppliers will benefit and continue to expand to match this growth,” Lori Huguley, CEcD, Director of Opelika Economic Development, said in the release.

HMMA is a major supplier of Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles throughout the U.S. These vehicles are sold and serviced by more than 900 Hyundai dealerships across North America, the release said.