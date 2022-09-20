Opelika suspends rental ordinance after Supreme Court of Alabama rules against similar ordinance in another city

The City of Opelika has suspended the enforcement of its rental ordinance and is evaluating its options after the Supreme Court of Alabama rejected a similar ordinance in another city in the state.

On Aug. 26, after hearing the case of "The City of Center Point v. Atlas Rental Property, LLC, and Spartan Invest, LLC," the court ruled that Center Point’s rental ordinance violated the Alabama Uniform Residential and Tenant Act. The court informed the city to stop taking registration fees and stop conducting inspections.

Opelika’s ordinance, which went into effect on Jan. 1 of this year, requires that in order to rent residential dwelling units, a landlord must have the property inspected for compliance with the property maintenance code and be granted a rental occupancy certificate. When a unit becomes vacant, the property must be inspected again and a new rental occupancy certificate issued if three years have passed since the last inspection. A building may be re-inspected earlier, however, if a citizen files a complaint alleging code violations.

In Dec. 2021, a month before the ordinance began to be enforced, three Opelika rental property owners, Edna Ward, Eleanor Perry and SMB Rentals, managed by Susan Bolt, filed a lawsuit against the city stating that the ordinance is an overreach of the government.

They are represented by attorney Albert L. Jordan from Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff and Brandt LLC in Birmingham and Al Agricola from Agricola Law in Opelika.

The City of Opelika is represented by Joshua Jackson of Samford & Denson, LLP from Opelika and David Canupp of Lanier Ford from Huntsville.

During a hearing in March 2022, Lee County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Hughes decided to take the case under advisement. Both parties submitted additional information for his review and the case has been pending since then, Jordan said.

Jordan said Monday that the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Alabama shows the court will likely agree with the arguments he and his clients are making against Opelika.

“What it means as a practical matter is that the Supreme Court that supervises Lee County just like it supervises Jefferson County has constrained the Landlord Tenant Act to prohibit cities from imposing registration requirements and inspections for residential rental property,” Jordan said. “There’s a strong implication that any other cities that were to try the same thing would lose.”

Jordan said he and his clients maintain that Opelika’s rental ordinance violates the Landlord Tenant Act, the same statute that the court ruled that Center Point’s ordinance had violated.

“Therefore, Opelika needs to face the question of whether they really want to keep on doing this or whether they want to repeal their ordinance because it seems likely that they’re going to lose,” Jordan said.

Agricola said that on Aug. 29, the Monday after the Supreme Court of Alabama's ruling in the Center Point case, he was informed that the City of Opelika had stopped taking registration fees and is no longer doing inspections under the ordinance.

“It looks like they’ve stopped enforcing their ordinance and that’s a good thing, but we don’t know for sure whether they may start back up,” Jordan said.

In a release issued by the City of Opelika on Tuesday, City Attorney Guy Gunter confirmed that the city is evaluating both the Center Point case and the lawsuit against Opelika, and that it has suspended the enforcement of the rental ordinance.

"The City of Opelika will begin determining the best way to move forward in the coming weeks," Gunter said in the release.

The release stated that the purpose of the rental ordinance, which was approved in September of 2021, was to “keep residents of the City of Opelika in safe and comfortable residential rental dwelling units."

According to the release, the ordinance has enabled city inspectors to catch problems such as windows being nailed shut, improperly maintained natural gas fixtures and the absence of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and that most rentals passed after the first inspection.

“We are extremely disappointed and have deep concerns for the tenants in some of our rental properties,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in the release. “We are grateful that we do have many landlords who do the right thing.”