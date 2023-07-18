The American Swimming Coaches Association and Fitter & Faster has recognized the Opelika Swim Team coach Tyler McGill as one of the top 50 coaches in the United States for 2023. His team also ranked 24th out of the top 100 teams in the U.S.

McGill, a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, is the only Southeastern Swimming coach on the 2023 list for the Top 50 Age Group Coaches.

“The Top 50 coaches were selected based on USA Swimming’s National Rankings data from May 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, for both Long Course Meters (LCM) and Short Course Yard (SCY) for 12 and under swimmers,” said the release from the City of Opelika.

McGill said he’s honored by the recognition and plans to keep doing what he’s been doing.

ASCA also ranked the Opelika Swim Team No. 24 in the nation on their list of Top 100 Age Groups Teams for 2023. The release from the city said the "results were compiled using the Top 20 Individual USA National Rankings in the 9-10 and 11-12 age groups for the 2022 Long Course season and the 2022-23 Short Course season."

McGill said he’s proud of his swimmers and thankful that ASCA recognized them in this way.

“They’re continuing to get better and are working hard, so it’s just a good way to celebrate them,” McGill said.

Opelika Parks and Recreation Director Sam Bailey said McGill and the Opelika Swim Team deserve the honor and recognition from ASCA.

“Very few cities have the ability to boast that their swim coach has a gold medal,” Bailey said. “We’re very fortunate to have Tyler run our swimming program. It has made a huge difference in numbers and the quality of our swimming instruction and programing.”

After McGill’s collegiate and Olympic career, he decided to focus on coaching.

He became the Opelika head swim coach in 2018 and has grown the program from 50 swimmers to about 225. The team consists of swimmers between the ages of 6 and 18.

The Opelika Swim Team will be wrapping up the summer season this weekend at a tournament in Birmingham. July 20-22 the Opelika Swim Team will have 60 swimmers competing in the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Championship.

McGill came to Opelika with a goal to not only build the swim team program, but also to teach the community how to swim and be safe around water.

Prior to accepting the Opelika coaching position, McGill was an assistant coach for Auburn University’s swimming and diving program, the same university he was recruited to swim for in 2006.

McGill swam for Auburn University for four years where he helped the team win a national championship in 2009, set a record in the 100-butterfly short course distance race and made his first world championship team.

He went on to compete in the 2012 Olympics where he helped the U.S. team win gold by racing in the preliminary 4x100 medley relay along with Eric Shanteau, Nick Thoman and Cullen Jones.

McGill and his three teammates qualified the U.S. team to race in the finals where Michael Phelps, Matt Grevers, Brendan Hansen and Nathan Adrian carried the team the rest of the way to winning gold.

McGill also placed seventh in the individual 100-meter butterfly race, for which he had qualified in the U.S. Olympic Trials by beating Ryan Lochte and finishing second to Michael Phelps.