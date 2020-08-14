Opelika Theater Company presents Summertime Showcase

The Opelika Theater Company will be hosting a Summertime Showcase fundraiser Saturday night at the Sportsplex Amphitheater.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., visitors can enjoy a number of performances and food choices, all while maintaining social distance. Entrance will be admitted simply by donation.
“The pandemic has definitely affected all of the plans we had in place for our season,” Marty Moore, one of the company’s directors, said.
Opening night, finally
The company’s performance of Addams Family, originally scheduled for May, had to be canceled.
The company had just finished rehearsals in mid-March, with everyone feeling confident about the progress of the show. Hours later, the shelter-in-place orders were announced.
The company quickly moved to online-only meetings.
“I have a direction team composed of seven very qualified individuals, and we collectively decided we could do Zoom meetings online several days a week, rehearsing lines, choreography and music,” Moore said.
The Zoom meetings were helpful, even though the people couldn’t meet in person. For coaching sessions with individual participants, they used Facetime and video calls to help them develop their characters.
But live events still had to be canceled or postponed.
“We were also launching our K.I.D.S Act 2,” Moore added, mentioning another event lost. “Acting and musical theater classes that were being introduced to the community that were designed to bring more revenue into the theatre’s operating budget.”
Several of the company’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraisers were also canceled due to the pandemic.
Showcase
The idea to hold Saturday night’s showcase came from two members of the theater’s direction team, Molly Blackmon and Abby Freeman.
“They pointed out it would be great for everyone who had ever been involved with OTC, or anyone who wanted to get involved with OTC, to come together and showcase their talents,” Moore said.
By holding the showcase at the Sportsplex amphitheater, they’re able to make the event “a concert on the grounds.” Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on while they enjoy 25 performances featuring the singing, dancing and acting of the company and some of its alums.
“We also have Dr. Shashi Sharma and his wife, Dr. Lee Sharma, who will be performing a comedic monologue,” Moore added. The cast of Addams Family will have a chance to do a few scenes from the show, which has been rescheduled for Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24.
Singer and actress Catherine Patton, granddaughter of Dr. Robert and former mayor of Opelika, Barbara Patton, will be also taking the stage.
Fifth anniversary
August marks the five-year anniversary of Opelika Theater Company. Moore believes the showcase will give people the chance to get fresh air, enjoy a live performance and social distance with family and friends.
“People do not realize how viable a community theater can be to their town,” she said. “Especially a town that is revamping and re-inventing itself as a warm, welcoming hub for the arts, entertainment, specialty restaurants, breweries, wine bars and businesses.”
