Opelika Theater Company presents Summertime Showcase

But live events still had to be canceled or postponed.

“We were also launching our K.I.D.S Act 2,” Moore added, mentioning another event lost. “Acting and musical theater classes that were being introduced to the community that were designed to bring more revenue into the theatre’s operating budget.”

Several of the company’s Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre fundraisers were also canceled due to the pandemic.

Showcase

The idea to hold Saturday night’s showcase came from two members of the theater’s direction team, Molly Blackmon and Abby Freeman.

“They pointed out it would be great for everyone who had ever been involved with OTC, or anyone who wanted to get involved with OTC, to come together and showcase their talents,” Moore said.

By holding the showcase at the Sportsplex amphitheater, they’re able to make the event “a concert on the grounds.” Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on while they enjoy 25 performances featuring the singing, dancing and acting of the company and some of its alums.