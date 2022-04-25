Opelika to begin construction on the Sportsplex Parkway roundabout in May

A planned roundabout is the City of Opelika's solution to improving traffic congestion and safety at the intersection of West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway and Anderson Road.

Construction on the project starts in May.

Scott Parker, City of Opelika Engineer, said this roundabout will help the flow of traffic in the area, which has increased because of the growth in that part of the city and because of the addition of the Sportsplex Parkway road.

“We’ve really tried to have just a stop sign condition roadway initially, but the traffic and accidents that have occurred prompted us to move forward with a more advanced intersection,” Parker said.

The roundabouts will reduce the speed, which Parker said will improve safety. Any traffic accidents would occur at “ a much slower pace,” he said. The speed limit is now i45 mph, but once the roundabout is completed it will be 15 mph.

Because this intersection is close to Interstate 85 and the access ramps, Parker said a traffic signal would back up vehicles onto the interstate, which would not be functional.

“We had a traffic study performed that identified a roundabout would be the best intersection for that location,” he said.

Parker said this roundabout will be designed to handle fully loaded and full length trucks, which shouldn’t have a problem maneuvering around the circle.

The construction of the roundabout will be completed by Robinson Paving Company from Columbus, Ga., in three phases within six months.

The first phase will take place over the next few weeks, which involves placing construction signs along West Point Parkway, Sportsplex Parkway and Anderson Road.

Phase 2 involves the “installation of signs and erosion and sediment control,” which will be down on the edges of the roadway and won’t change traffic patterns, according to the release from the City.

In June or July, Phase 3 will begin, which will involve the completion of the western portion of the roundabout. During this phase, Sportsplex Parkway will be closed at the intersection and a detour route to the Sportsplex will go through Lake Condy Road.

The last phase will allow traffic to use the intersection as a roundabout while workers finished the center island and splitter islands.

Citizens are asked to use patience and caution while driving through the construction work zone and should expect equipment, workers and delay during all hours.