Opelika to receive $1.5 million in state funds for highway safety

The city of Opelika will receive $1.57 million in state funds for local road projects, via the East Central Alabama Highway Safety Office.

The funds will be used to cover police and sheriff overtime pay for extra patrols during “peak travel times.” During these periods, the law enforcement officers specifically look for drivers who are speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or are driving while under the influence.

Gov. Kay Ivey awarded almost $5 million in grant funding through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“Drivers who choose to drive impaired or disobey traffic laws are a danger to every other motorist on the road,” Ivey said. “These grants will support the police officers and sheriffs’ deputies who work long hours to enforce the law and provide a clear message to drive safely and responsibly in Alabama.”

The ADECA funds, coming from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, will go to each of the state’s four highway safety offices.

“ADECA is proud to work with Gov. Ivey, the four highway safety offices and local law enforcement agencies to help make Alabama’s roads safer for everyone traveling in our state,” Kenneth Boswell, ADECA director, said.