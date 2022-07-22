Opelika toy shop owner helps action figure collectors relive childhood

Jim Broach still has the action figures he collected as a kid. They’re dinged up as any child’s toy would be, but he's still proud of them. Now he's taken his collecting to another level.

“I have the entire loose Star Wars Empire Strikes Back figures that I remember going to the movie and watching,” said Broach, 51. “Those were my childhood ones, played with, scratched, dented, missing parts. You see them and then you progress into more collecting. For personal preference, I wanted mint. I wanted to leave mine in the packaging. I wanted to look at it complete. Don't touch.”

Now Broach is sharing his collecting hobby with others. He is the owner of the Toy Bunker, a collectible games and toy shop in Opelika. The walls of his store are filled with Star Wars, Transformers and He-Man figures, as well as a multitude of other nostalgic items. It’s a place where collectors of all ages can go to find something new or old.

“Collecting is in the eye of the beholder,” Broach said. “G.I. Joe, Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Pokémon, there's a collector for something for everybody. It just depends on what you're after and what you're looking for.”

Since opening in September of 2021, the Toy Bunker has attracted customers from as far away as Texas. People come for Auburn football games and stop by his store. His website, thetoybunker.com, boasts nearly 8,000 items.

“The collector is going to find the collectors’ spot,” Broach said. “It doesn't matter where they're from, they're going to go there. So, we've met quite a few people.”

One of Broach’s favorite toys is the G.I. Joe H.I.S.S. tank. He even has a stack of them right beside the front door of his shop.

“It's just a toy that was unique in appearance, and if anybody's ever seen G.I. Joe, or any variation of it, you're gonna know exactly what a H.I.S.S. tank is,” Broach said.

Since Broach began collecting 18 years ago, he’s made many connections with like-minded people. One of those was with the a British company called Deflector Display Cases, which makes plastic cases designed specifically to protect action figures and toys.

“Those who want to protect it mint on card or mint in box, this is what we use,” Broach said. “And from that, if you're going to have the protective case, you might as well have the action figure for the collector.”

Broach opened the Toy Bunker after Deflector Display Cases approached him about becoming the sole U.S. distributor for its product.

“We take care of all of America, he takes care of Europe,” Broach said. “It's a huge product line. Every figure is a different size, different shape.”

It’s also a product that many hobbyists are now benefiting from.

“It's a growing community,” Broach said. “It ranges from 5 years old to... we've had 85-year-olds come in here wanting to relive their childhood. … Every generation has something that you target, that you go to, and we are trying to hit everybody's generation.”

Broach said his store fills a niche in the community.

“We don't have Toys R Us anymore, locally; we don't have Hobby Town anymore,” Broach said. “There's nothing for a collector, a gamer. It's either online or hope you find it in a store. We're trying to fill that little hole.”

The Toy Bunker is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Broach plans to be open on Tuesdays beginning in August as well.