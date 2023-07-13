The City of Opelika has entered a homeless shelter service agreement with Valley Rescue Mission to provide shelter and programs to serve homeless people living in Opelika.

Valley Rescue Mission is a non-profit organization located in Columbus, Georgia, that provides community-based housing to individuals who are homeless. VRM’s goal is to transition people into permanent housing and employment.

“A big part of what this relationship is about is how can we help the homeless that are there in Opelika,” said Mike Gaymon, president and CEO of VRM.

The intake process will include multiple screening tests related to drugs and other issues. After the screenings, Gaymon said they will find a program that best fits the individual or find mental or health resources they may need.

Many of the VRM workers are graduates of the program who’ve decided to stay and help others going through similar situations. VRM also has connections to mental and physical health resources.

Gaymon, said the Christian-based nonprofit has been on a mission to help the homeless for over 60 years. It’s grown to include programs for people facing addictions and a program to help women and children escaping domestic violence.

VRM’s four programs include a woman’s shelter, a men’s transitional living program, woman’s addiction program and men’s addiction program. Gaymon said VRM’s success rate is about 94%.

“This will be the first time that we’ve entered into a formal agreement with a government entity, and to be able to say here’s how we can help serve these folks, how it will be done and the process that we will follow,” Gaymon said.

Through the agreement, the City of Opelika will pay the cost of services for the people the city brings to VRM. The city will only transport homeless individuals that agree to go through the program and sign a consent form.

“We have been working on a solution for the homeless in our city for some time,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a release. “Through our partnership with Valley Rescue Mission, the city will be responsible for transporting someone who has consented to transport and will fund each person for one year at the shelter. This is an excellent example of public-private partnerships and how we can help those in need.”

On Tuesday night, the Opelika City Council approved the agreement with VRM. Several council members voiced their excitement for the opportunity to work with VRM and commended the organization for the good work they do.

“One of the things that we found out back in December when we had the freeze was that we didn’t have any places for people, and so we started looking into that,” said city council president Eddie Smith.

One Voice is a local homeless shelter that helps people in Opelika, but Smith said their main focus is on mothers and children.

The city began to look at different options available and came across VRM. Smith said they had the opportunity to tour the VRM facilities and were impressed.

Smith said the goal is to help the homeless instead of incarcerating them. Now local judges will have somewhere else to refer people to.

At the council meeting, Opelika Municipal Court Judge Wes McCollum said he likes the idea of the VRM program and he’s looking forward to working with them.

“We’re always willing to try things,” McCollum said. “We always come back and evaluate how those things are working so that we don’t continue to do something that’s maybe wasting resources or not being beneficial to the people that we’re trying to help, but it’s becoming more and more difficult to just incarcerate people.”

The City and the Opelika Police Department don’t have a record of the number of homeless people currently living in Opelika.

“I think over the next year or so we’ll know more about what the depth of the problem is, but you have to have a way to help them when you start looking into it,” Smith said.

OPD Captain Tony Amerson said when officers encounter someone with an emergency need, especially during non-business hours, it can be difficult to find assistance.

“Law enforcement may end up spending time and their personal funds to assist the individual until they can connect them with further resources,” Amerson said. “We have been working on better ways to provide assistance to citizens who may be homeless, suffering from mental health issues or substance abuse, and the mayor’s new partnership with Valley Rescue Mission is going to be a valuable resource for officers when they encounter citizens in need.”

Currently, there are 112 people in one of VRM’s four programs. The majority is from Muscogee County, but they also have people from Alabama, Tennessee and Florida.

Don Harbuck, VRM ministry director, said the transitional living program provides individuals will clothing, food and shelter as well as helps them find a job and permanent housing so they can become successful members of the community. VRM currently has two people that will be graduating from the program this month.

“We’re graduating men every single month from complete homelessness into permanent housing and a productive member of society,” Harbuck said.

There are 20 women and 60 men in the addiction program and 15 women and 24 children living in the women’s shelter facility.

VRM also works with Columbus Technical College to provide the men and women with opportunities to become certified in different fields. They currently have 37 people involved in a certificate program and 54 people enrolled in GED.

Last year VRM fed 129,600 meals, distributed 14,000 grocery bags of food and provided 42,000 nights of lodging. Gaymon said they’re also excited to have 115 professions of faith.